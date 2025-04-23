Classrooms Can Redefine Nigeria’s Future – Expert

Share

The Education Secretary of Bende Local Government Area, Abia State, Mrs. Nneka Udensi, has asserted that the future of Nigerian society can be reshaped from the classroom if the right educational strategies are applied.

She made this statement while delivering the keynote lecture at the launch of the UNESCO Capacity Strengthening Project, implemented by the Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All (CSACEFA) in Aba.

The initiative, known as the O3 Project (Our Rights, Our Lives, Our Future), trained over 1,115 teachers and 50 nurses across five local government areas of Abia State on Family Life and HIV Education/Education for Health and Wellbeing (FLHE/EHW).

Speaking on the topic Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health (ASRH), Udensi challenged teachers to take on broader roles in shaping students’ values and life choices, particularly in areas where families and religious institutions are failing.

“Positive parenting is on the decline, and children are being misled by their peers due to the absence of appropriate guidance at home,” she said.

“Teachers are closer to these children and must embrace the responsibility of equipping them with life skills and values beyond the traditional curriculum.”

She emphasized the importance of the “hidden curriculum,” which includes character building, identity awareness, and social responsibility, noting that a teacher’s influence extends far beyond reading and writing.

Udensi also criticized religious institutions for failing to provide practical guidance and overemphasizing spiritual doctrines while neglecting pressing social realities.

“Religion has become more about heaven and hell, but few address how we live in between. Parents could do more and pray less if they simply fulfilled their responsibilities at home,” she said.

On misconceptions surrounding HIV/AIDS, Udensi condemned the stigma perpetuated by some religious bodies and stressed that many people living with HIV did not contract the virus through sexual activity.

“Such stigma drives the disease underground and contributes to its spread,” she warned.

Mrs. Eunice Egbuna, the Abia State Coordinator of the UNESCO O3 Project, said the programme aims to equip teachers with accurate, age-appropriate information to deliver to students. She decried the secrecy that often surrounds sexual education, particularly concerning the girl child.

“We want to give them the tools to say no, to understand their bodies, and make informed decisions about their health and future,” Egbuna stated, adding that the project integrates both extracurricular and core curricular strategies.

She explained the collaboration between teachers and nurses as a means to create a supportive ecosystem, where students can access reliable information and referrals to health facilities when needed.

Adding his voice, Mr. Godson Ibekwe-Umelo of CSACEFA emphasized the importance of civil society in executing such transformative educational projects.

“UNESCO wisely handed this programme to civil society because we have the experience and expertise to drive community-based impact,” he noted.

He stressed the need to expand health education beyond the standard curriculum to address broader issues affecting the youth.

“Bringing teachers and nurses together creates a referral system where professional help can be sought when health concerns arise,” he said.

