Classroom Congestion Entraps In Varsities, Other Higher Institutions

Lecturers now resort to group assignments, no more tutorials –Dons

Trajectory of lecture halls congestion in nation’s institutions didn’t begin yesterday –Retired don

Lecture Room: Site of physical, mental endurance, not sanctuary for learning –Dean

‘Govt should improve facilities, capacities, infrastructure expansion in existing institutions’

OVERCROWDING Given the challenges posed by classroom or lecture hall congestion and its impact on quality of teaching and learning, university lecturers and students are not only worried, but also raised concern on the need to tackle the academic shenanigans

There is no doubt that the nation’s public higher education system, particularly universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, is passing through difficult and challenging times. The system is entangled by various crises ranging from low funding, brain drain, dearth of facilities and infrastructure, research equipment, shortage of lecturers to student population explosion, inadequate classrooms leading to lecture room congestion, among others, due to age-long neglect by successive governments.

Specifically, the trend of overcrowding classrooms, lecture halls or lecture theatres in the over 141 public universities in Nigeria, comprising 74 federal universities and 67 state universities, is today of despair, thereby threatening the delivery and capacity of scholarship, as well as the quality of graduates produced through the system.

Today, with a total of 307 universities (public and privatelyowned), and an increasing number of polytechnics and colleges of education in the country, there is a severe shortage of lecture rooms, lecture theaters, lecturer offices and tutorial rooms in the public institutions. In the worst scenarios, most lecture rooms consciously designed to accommodate, on average, between 40 and 60 students conveniently in the universities, are now hosting between 150 to over 250 students during a lecture.

But, today concerns are being raised by stakeholders about the overbloated classroom situation in our higher institutions of learning, which they described as a “clog in the wheel of effective and efficient teaching and learning delivery.”

The stakeholders, who claimed that lecturer rooms/halls with their peculiarities, lack laboratories wellstocked libraries and other necessary gadgets, such as public address system for teaching, said this precarious situation where students learning under such harsh conditions require urgent attention and deliberate action of the federal and state government to address the dilemma in order to prevent the crisis that would lead to implosion of the system in no distant period.

Given the challenges posed by this unfortunate development, lecturers and students, who are greatly challenged by the defective system, said the pitiable situation of classroom congestion in public higher institutions in recent times has continued to raise anxiety over their well-being and its negative impact on overall quality of tuition.

Lecturers

The Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Akanbi Mudasiru Ilupeju, while raising the alarm over the challenges posed by acute congestion in lecture halls due to large classes, expressed regrets that the state of Nigerian university lecture theatres today remains a paradox of “expanding access versus declining quality.”

Reacting to the dilemma, Ilupeju, a Professor of French with expertise in Sociolinguistics and Translation, stated that while the landscape has grown tremendously with the increasing number of universities in the country, the physical infrastructure has not kept pace with the surge in student enrollment. According to him, with the reality of the “congested” lecture theatres and classrooms, in many public universities, the lecture room has become a site of physical and mental endurance rather than a sanctuary for learning.

No doubt, overcrowding or congestion in our classrooms is a major challenge in our university system

On the environmental strain students go through, the don stated that it is common today to see students arriving as early as 6am to secure a seat for a 9am lecture, while those who arrive late often stand by the windows, sit on the floor, or perch on staircases. In what he described as “the Silent Lecture,” Ilupeju said in halls built for less than 200 students but now holding 800 students, the students at the back often cannot hear the lecturers while teaching, thereby leading to a “secondary lecture” of murmurs and distractions that further erodes the learning environment. The don, who expressed worry on what he tagged: “Safety Risks,” noted that overcrowding in the lecture theatre and classroom creates poor ventilation and high temperatures, making these spaces breeding grounds for exhaustion and health risks.

Speaking about lecturers’ coping or surviving mechanisms, the Dean hinted that they are forced to adopt survivalist strategies to manage the sheer volume of students, even as he highlighted that with constraints in teaching large classes, many lecturers have shifted to the “Dictation Method” or simply uploading slides, as interactive teaching is impossible with 1,000 students. “It is so tough presently that some lecturers resort to the use of personal megaphones or portable Public Address (PA) systems in order to be heard by their students.

“In order to manage the workload, many lecturers have replaced student assignments or individual essays with group assignments (often with 20 students per group) and have scrapped Continuous Assessment altogether in favour of a single examination,” he stated. Added to this, the Dean stressed marking of students’ examination scripts in such large classes or courses has remained a major problem, saying this sheer volume has led to “Selective Marking,” using or relying on Postgraduate Assistants, who may lack the expertise to provide quality feedback, for making of students’ scripts.

“In some cases, scripts are merely “ticked” rather than critically reviewed,” Ilupeju stated, stressing that in the conduct of examinations, there is a heavy reliance by universities in large courses on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Computer-Based Testing (CBT), even for courses that require critical narrative analysis, simply because they are easier to grade.

A Professor of English at Department of English, Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Prof Dare Owolabi, lamented that the lecture theatres and classrooms especially in universities and other institutions, are grossly insufficient to take the number of students on the institutions’ enrollment, while the available ones are very congested. With phasing out colleges of education gradually, the don noted that the pressure is now on universities, even as he wondered that several universities still take recourse to use classrooms built many years ago for less than 35 students today that the numerical figures have more than quadrupled.

Sharing his experience with New Telegraph, Owolabi stated that as lecturers, they now resort to group assignments where one or two in a group of 15 or 20 students are the ones doing the real work, while others in the group simply pay agreed fee for the production of the finished work without any intellectual input. Also, he noted that lecturers now adopt virtual methods in courses that require no calculations, but chalkboard or white board as the case may be, lamenting that tutorial has become an alien in the university system, due to the large classes.

The don, who argued further whether such a thing as tutorial still exists in any university in Nigeria, insisted that due to the number of students, results are delayed because of marathon marking. Meanwhile, a Professor of Education Leadership and Management at Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Oto/Ijanikin, Lagos, Prof Tola Olujuwon, using the university and himself as a case study, noted that as a lecturer who teaches large classes due to students congestion, they have embraced the hybrid model, while the institution has also deployed and invested so much resources on Learning Management System (LMS), a digital framework teaching model in teaching the students.

“No doubt, overcrowding or congestion in our classrooms is a major challenge in our university system, which lecturers and students are really contending with. But, to address the challenge, at LASUED, lecturers are encouraged to use hybrid modules and also LMS to teach the students,” he said. As a lecturer, teaching a large class, Olujuwon recalled that he most often resorts to the use of LMS to teach the students, saying that in classes with huge numbers of students between 300 and 1,000, in some instances, such classes are broken down into various colleges.

The don, who told New Telegraph that at the LASUED which has four Colleges, deploys four lecturers teach the same set of students at a particular time at dedicated lecture halls, adding that the university also conducts examinations with CBT, using Computer-Based Examination (CBE), a digital assessment method for large classes, even for the students’ mid-semester test. “As a result of this, it makes it easier for lecturers to cope and students also to cope. The MLS model also gives the students the opportunity to be flexible in the reading and they can also have access to the course materials,” Olujuwon stated.

On his part, Prof Chiedozie Benjamin Okoro, a Professor of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos (UNILAG), said the prevailing situation in the university system, resulting from overcrowding of lecture halls, called for concern and to embrace and deploy online or Google Address to teach such large classes. Okoro, the Head of Department of Philosophy, who described the situation as lamentable, said lecturers have long resorted to the use of a public address system and online lecture mode to teach the students.

According to him, UNILAG has a website mobile level in agreement with Google for a customised Google Address to hold lectures/meetings, which the code is sent to our students. Okoro, who said this is a new normal in the nation’s university system, noted that this mode is conversational as students participate actively, ask questions and could refer to the lecture materials at their convenient times.

The don, who also stated that this is the model used by NOUN, added that it is better than faceto-face or conventional mode of teaching, as students are even performing better. He said: “It is attractive to students, and if they miss class or lecture they can rely on course materials. The quality and standard are the same with conventional classes.

The university is improving on this. Through the teaching method, friendly illustrations, graphics and videos are uploaded for students online. “We create huge classrooms on Google to accommodate large classes. The students have been taught how to upload materials, they ask questions like in a classroom session, and they can replay what they are taught, that is, the lecture materials. This is even what we use for our Postgraduate students. “Looking at it critically, it is cost effective.

Where a student needs to spend N2,000 daily on transport to school, but now spends N2,500 on data a week to attend lectures at home; it is better and more economical.” Despite its effectiveness, Okoro, who stated that there are some hitches such as power outage, network failure, noted that there is no system that does not have its advantages and limitations. However, he hinted further that the disadvantages should be identified with a view to strengthening the advantages. According to him, to address the challenges of congestion in lecture halls, UNILAG has adopted online teaching which will also enhance the university’s visibility, while through the website all lectures are recorded even for other universities to visit.

In fact, a don at Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Prof Ilesanmi Alao, who shared his experience on how he is coping with teaching, assignments, tutorials, examinations, marking of students’ scripts, among others, in his large classes, said though the size of the class or number of students is not the main issue, rather the number of courses in the various programmes and level which is his headache in terms of marking of the students’ scripts.

“If it were a large single class, I would teach them based on the facilities available, but I just pity the situation because the larger the class, the less the effectiveness and efficiency of the teaching,” he lamented. However, in that instance, Alao stated that the deployment of ICT makes lecture delivery relatively personalised, adding that electricity issue and cost of buying data by the lecturer and students is another challenge to deal with.

According to him, without the issues of irregular power supply and cost of data, otherwise technology would have been a way to ease the stress and improve delivery efficiency. “Now, the issue I have is the number of courses that must be taught and marked each semester. The demand in our education system has truly outstripped the supply. We now have less capable hands as the profession is poorly remunerated, people leave in droves under the brain drain syndrome for greener pastures,” he said.

Asked whether the use of online, Google teaching and other internet platforms could have the same result with conventional classroom setting, and given the hitches associated with the use of the online platforms, Alao said that technology could be used to bridge the widening gap, improve efficiency and make the learning students-driven and focused. However, he regretted that the challenges here would be power and data or internet access, and network stability for continuous teaching that will be a two-way and real-time process.

Another problem, he explained, is the monitoring and quality control; first on the part of the delivery and then on the part of the students to know if they are actually gaining, and also reduce abuse of the freedom that comes with virtual education with the use of Learning Management Systems (LMS). On students’ coping in terms of their receptiveness and participation during lectures, Alao painted a scenario where it all looks more like many students are being forced to study under such a situation, given the difficulty because of lack of interest or distraction.

“Many students, for instance, have financial issues that they must solve such as money to buy data to enable them to cope with studies, while some have peer group influence and struggles that come with such challenges,” he said. Highlighting the trajectory of lecture halls congestion in the nation’s institutions, a retired don at English Department, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan (UI), Prof Ademola Dasylva, stated that the concerns on overcrowded lecture rooms, and the impact on quality products that ought to be globally competitive, did not begin yesterday.

He traced the unfortunate systemic challenges that are apparent to the Federal Constitution that Nigeria uses today; long after the original federalist constitution was trashed by the Military government of General Aguiyi Ironsi. This is as he stated that some of the so-called political leaders and heads of the universities unfortunate have no tangible, practical or realistic answers or solutions to the problems as they do not have an idea of what a university is, or that a university should be, and ought to be.

Expressing dismay over the challenges, he expressed regrets that instead of expanding existing universities, the Federal Government in its myopic wisdom, had embarked on establishing more universities, when the huge sums of money spent on the new universities would ordinarily have gone into the expansion of existing universities.

Dasylva, who added that Nigerian universities kept taking in more and more students stressed that in a short time student admission tripled with zero attention to adequate funding, physical and infrastructural expansion to accommodate the poorly planned numerical increase. “Lecture rooms, student hostels, staff offices, among others, were, and still are, overcrowded.

It was the basis for student protests, and the incessant industrial actions by the academic staff union, to compel the attention of the government to the public universities for adequate funding in order to arrest, among other things, the apparent infrastructural decay, welfare of students and staff,” he stated. Added to this, the retired don wondered how states are establishing universities, and hardly paying attention to details such as adequate funding, and quality infrastructures as these institutions lack basic infrastructure, facilities, adequate lecture rooms, laboratories, which he traced to the current congestion confronting the system.

Students

Some students, who shared their unpalatable experience with New Telegraph, recalled how many students have to leave their hostels or homes for lecture halls some hours before the lecture time in order to find a place to sit so as to hear their lecturers. While bemoaning how several students in courses with large classes have to sit either on the windows, balcony/corridor or floor during lectures, they argued that what then is expected from such situation from those students in terms of paying attention to the lecturers, taking notes and participating in such class sessions, and their overall performance.

According to them, in some classes, the lecturers use microphones or public address systems to teach, but this is not always the case and how many students the lecturer is going to reach in a class of over 200 students using public address systems.

On the use of online teaching, the students lamented that the cost of buying data, network problems and irregular power supply are the major challenges they faced, and which make the system more cumbersome for many of them. For instance, a Part Three undergraduate at University of Lagos (UNILAG) Faculty of Science, who did not mention his name, told New Telegraph that with about 300 students in his class, most of their classes are conducted online, while sometimes when there are too many students in the Zoom meeting/lecture, the lecturer would not be able to join and the lecture would not hold.

“Some students also experience network issues, but when we complain about it, some of the lecturers usually do not pay much attention to us,” he noted, adding that even during physical classes, the lecture hall environment is not always conducive. The students stated that most often the air-conditioners in their lecture rooms are not usually switched on, while many of the ceiling fans are either not working or not adequate for the number of students in the classroom.

Some lecturers, the students explained, do not use microphones during their lectures even though there are almost 200 students in the class, and it is worse in some cases in departments which combine classes of about 600 students. “How do you expect students in such large classes to have effective learning? This issue is a real problem in our institutions nowadays.

The government and university authorities should do something about it. Due to the large classes, there is no longer tutorial class, even as assignments are given in groups because of the time and stress the lecturers will go through in marking the scripts of over 300 scripts,” he added. Reliving her experience, a sophomore undergraduate at the Faculty of Arts in the university, who simply identified herself as Dolapo Idowu, said how we are coping is just serious.

The student, who added that they are surviving in their studies through personal research or reading, and with online classes introduced by the department, lamented that there are usually distractions when using the online devices. Idowu, who noted that there is no issue of classroom congestion or large classes in her department, said they receive lectures through both conventional physical classroom, online and PDFs or handouts.

However, she recalled that some of her colleagues in courses with large classes leave the hostel very early to their lecture venues of classes, at times about two hours before the lecture time in order to get a place to sit and to hear the lecturer. Recounting her experience, a Part III undergraduate at the Faculty of Arts, Lagos State University (LASU), told New Telegraph: “Our experience is not palatable at all. The situation is even worse for those living far from the campus.

Many students hang on the window, while many will stand throughout the lecture, even if it is for two hours. The student, who declined to either mention her name or department, stated that the issue of overcrowding in classrooms or lecture halls, especially for courses with huge number of students, should be addressed by the government and the institutions by building more lecture halls, classrooms and lecture theatres in order to meet the needs of students.

Implications

Speaking on the implications for the Nigerian university education standard vis-à-vis graduates’ quality, Prof Ilupeju said the “congested model” of education has profound consequences for the quality of human capital in Nigeria.

For instance, he explained that this could be traced to the rise of half-baked graduates, because when students are assessed primarily through multiple choice questions or group work where only one student does the labour, the others merely graduate with a “degree,” but lack critical thinking, writing, and analytical skills. “This has led to the common industry or employers’ complaints that Nigerian graduates are unemployable,” he pointed out, adding that has also had negative implications as it leads to erosion of research and innovation.

According to him, lecturers, who spend all their time managing and marking 2,000 scripts have no time for research, and this stagnates the university’s contribution to national development and lowers the global ranking of Nigerian Development, Circulation, Account Departments are manned by their respective managers, who ensure diligence and efficiency.

On newspaper production line, Nwaneri and Olanrewaju, explained that daily production of newspaper begins with news gathering by the reporters in various beats, who are usually on the field by morning to gather news or source for news through investigative, press briefing/conference, events and lectures, among others. institutions. Besides, the Dean insisted that this has also resulted in devalued degrees, saying as the standard of instruction falls, the international credibility of Nigerian degrees faces scrutiny.

Ilupeju, who added that this fuels the problem of brain drain confronting the nation’s university system, noted that where those who could afford to flee the system to foreign institutions, are doing so in droves leaving the public system for the less-privileged, resulting in acute shortage of lecturers being witnessed in our university system currently. According to Prof Owolabi, talking of standards, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) incursion into the academic environment appears to be dealing the final blow as students simply download assignments and even long essays.

Part of the implications, he pointed out, is the challenge of unemployability of some Nigerian graduates by the industry and private sector operators, resulting from lack of conducive learning environment in the nation’s public tertiary institutions. Also, speaking on the implications on the quality of graduates and standard of higher education in Nigeria, Alao lamented that due to this problem of large classes in the nation’s higher institutions, especially universities, the quality of our education has drastically dropped.

The don recalled: “I recently conducted oral examinations and I was not happy with my experiences for the four Master of Science dissertation defences. “The dissertation reports were wonderful, but it was obvious that the students were not familiar with the contents. Artificial Intelligence seems to have worsened our case, because when they even use it, they don’t have time to read through and master the contents for presentation.”

Way forward

Prof Ilupeju, while suggesting the path forward from these challenges, explained that with the recent injection of funds, to the tune of ₦4 billion to 12 selected universities in 2026 for upgrade for research by the government, saying the solution should require more than just new buildings. “It requires a shift toward Hybrid Learning (mixing online and physical classes) and a strict adherence to National Universities Commission (NUC) lecturer-student ratios.

On his part, Prof Owolabi said that the only solution, where practicable, is computer-based tests and examinations where classes are extremely large. Meanwhile, to tackle the problems of classroom congestion in our institutions, Prof Alao called for improved facilities, capacities and infrastructure expansion in the existing institutions, stating that doing these would have been great.

He, however, insisted that the government should also do more recruitment of personnel in order to replace “lost brains” and to put in place inhibitors to ensure retainership of best brains possibly via improved remuneration packages that is adjusted from-time-to-time to meet the realities of life and living standards, as well as inflation trends in the country. As a way forward, the lecturer said the government should jettison the idea of free education, saying the fact that education is free or relatively cheap makes most students of today not to take their education or studies seriously.