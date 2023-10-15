Class Is In Character, Not Materialism – Comfort Hauwa Booth

Tall and gorgeous Comfort Hauwa Booth is a lawyer, who currently has her fingers on many pies. She is a writer, movie producer, event compere and most recently, a reality show member of the Real Housewives of Abuja. Though from the Northern part of Nigeria, Booth prefers to introduce herself as a Nigerian. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks about the reality show, lessons learnt and and a few advice to the young Nigerians

It is believed that it is only women of high class status that can be featured in the Real Housewives of Abuja. Tell us how you were chosen to be part of the show?

I like that you started out with-“it is believed”. What is high class status? When we hear that we think only in terms of money and the finery that money can buy. Okay, that is fine but what use is your money if you have low-class status behaviour? But I think we can agree that there are things that money cannot buy and so high class status should embody not just materialism but character.

That said, I was chosen to be part of the show based on a birthday picture I took; the fact that I am from the North and viewpoints I hold while social commentating.

Featuring in the Real Housewives of Abuja must have increased your famous status. How often do people recognise you on the streets or when you step out?

Literally daily. Today, it was the air hostess and a lady in the little Nun’s room. It is heartwarming to see people recognize you and say and do nice things to and for you. It gives me the opportunity to see and thank my supporters and those who helped me with their money and time to get to where I am now to be a recognizable figure. THANK YOU!!

Has featuring in the show improved your career in anyway?

In otherwords, has it added more money to your pocket? It is a building process that will lead to putting more money in my pocket. I have been given a platform to spread my wings and since money won’t drop from the sky, I need to put in the work. And yes, so far, opportunities are presenting themselves and money has started rolling in.

There is always drama in the Real Housewives reality show. Was there a breaking point you felt you wanted out of the show?

Yes! The breaking point for me would have been when Tutupie was completely out of line in her expression of her disapproval for what she felt was my role in saying untrue things about her. I felt sad..

Wait prior to the show I had never met her nor heard about her and if not for the show, where in the name of everything holy would I have interacted with a person that would be so uncultured in delivering her disapproval. This is just one example. However, I’m not a quitter. We fight till the end and see how it played out. Viewers propped me up and showed that we still have values and sense.

What were the lessons you have learnt in Real Housewives of Abuja?

I learnt many lessons but will mention it this way; number one, Not all that glitters is gold. 2. Always seek to know your position in a person’s life 3. Stay true to who you are no matter what. Just make sure you are not a disaster in the name of being “woke” 4. Everyone has an interest. Understand theirs and keep yours to your chest. 5. We have a long way to go as women. 6. Not everyone will like you; well neither will you. Keep it civil.

If you are asked to feature again in season two, would you jump at the offer?

I’ll sit at the offer.

You were seen as a woman with simple but elegant style. Do you shy away from looking too flamboyant?

No, I don’t shy away. As you’ve pointed out, I have a style and it isn’t flamboyant. And that’s the thing with style. itv individualistic and driven primarily by who you are. Fashion is another kettle of fish. You too close your eyes and imagine me in all the wings and tendrils? I look like a caricature, Abi?

Tell us what your personal fashion and style is like?

Fashion? Not necessarily what is the rave of the moment but incorporating elements of it. I do draw inspiration from trends and merge with my ideas. My Style is as mentioned-elegant, understated and what works for a tall woman with an artistic eye.

Your story was recently adapted into a Nollywood movie, ‘Love Lust and other things’. What inspired you to write such an intriguing story?

The fact that women aren’t allowed the freedom to be confused and messy and work through it to find themselves, is part of what inspired the story. If she’s lucky, great! If not, she faces the consequences but let that be on her terms. Most of us are primarily driven by what people say we are and that’s the part we project that ends up attracting the wrong mate. Should I/ you/we suffer for that? I don’t think so. But that’s a whole conversation for another day.

Now that you are a certified story writer that can be adapted for a movie, are you willing to try acting in movies as an actress?

Willing? I am looking for the opportunity to see if my being in drama clubs from primary to University was of any use. And hey, it will either be the start of something new or its funeral.

Tell us about your growing up. Were you one of the young girls that wanted to be a doctor or lawyer?

Emphatic NO! My mum is a doctor and belonged to the school of ‘you follow in my footsteps’. So, I rebelled and became an accidental lawyer. Not sure I knew what I wanted to do. Oh, I remember! I wanted to model.

Did you grow up with strict parents?

Not more than the average Nigeria child would.

These days young people only want to be famous and wealthy. What is your advice?

Fame is not cracked up to be what it is! Everything you see is manipulated and put together. Remain true at the core of you and you can control the urge to be what you are not. Wealth is not riches and that takes sense and hardworking and frugality in some ways to build wealth. It also takes hard work, patience, preserverance and failing a couple of times. In the long run, remember you leave this world with nothing!!!

It is breast cancer awareness month. What are your prayers and thoughts for women around the world?

Check your breasts regularly. Let your breast be fondled regularly. Do it for your health. To all those who are facing one stage or the other: be strong.