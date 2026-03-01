Class, Grandeur At Austrian Lace Appreciation Event

The second edition of the Austrian Lace Appreciation Event (ALAE) started with elegant fashion and concluded with a lot of class and sophistication.

At the Sky Restaurant, Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, where the grand event took place, it was a coming together of government officials, leading lace merchants, internationally acclaimed designers, manufacturers, cultural icons, and members of the diplomatic community for an evening celebrating craftsmanship, collaboration, and a trade relationship spanning over seven decades.

Hosted by the Austrian Embassy – Commercial Section Lagos, through Advantage Austria, the event honoured Nigeria’s leading sellers of authentic Austrian lace, recognising their longstanding loyalty, expertise, and pivotal role in sustaining the prominence of Austrian lace within Nigeria’s ceremonial and high-fashion landscape.

With approximately 100 distinguished guests in attendance and a full house throughout the evening, the atmosphere reflected both celebration and deep mutual respect.

The event was graced by Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Honourable Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Lagos State Government, who delivered goodwill remarks, underscoring the importance of international trade partnerships in strengthening local industries and creative enterprise.

Among other distinguished guests were senior industry leaders, representatives of the Manufacturers Association, members of the diplomatic corps, and prominent cultural figures, including award-winning Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, whose presence added further cultural significance to the evening.

Honouring Lace leaders At the heart of the evening was the recognition of the celebrated “Lace Ladies” — Nigerian lace sellers, whose dedication has sustained decades of collaboration with Austrian manufacturers.

A total of 63 outstanding lace merchants were presented with certificates of excellence across three award segments interwoven seamlessly into the evening’s programme.

The ceremony was marked by visible pride and emotion, as several awardees were joined by spouses and family members — highlighting the generational continuity embedded within the lace trade.

In her opening remarks, Barbara Lehninger, Commercial Counsellor at the Austrian Embassy Lagos, reflected on the event’s growth: “Following the success of the first edition of ALAE, we are raising the bar this year with a more exciting and elevated awards show, featuring renowned designers such as LDA and Aramanda.

Together, we are celebrating the beauty and elegance of Austrian lace, and we aim to inspire a new generation of designers and audiences.”

A runway of craftsmanship, creative authority Complementing the awards was a refined couture presentation featuring 15 looks that showcased collaboration between leading Austrian manufacturers — Wilhelm Scheffknecht, OSKAR, Riedmann Embroidery, HOH, and GA Lace — and some of Nigeria’s most distinguished creative voices.

The runway was headlined by internationally acclaimed designer, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi (LDA), whose work has earned global recognition for its romantic silhouettes and meticulous craftsmanship, alongside bespoke menswear designer, Aramanda, as well as emerging talents Pink Buttons, MDN, and Syndelstylings.

The showcase demonstrated the remarkable versatility of Austrian lace through structured menswear precision, voluminous couture statements, and contemporary reinterpretations of ceremonial elegance.

In one of the evening’s defining moments, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi joined her models on the runway to a warm applause, symbolising the powerful synergy between Austrian textile innovation and Nigerian couture artistry.

Award-winning actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, attended in a dazzling multi-toned sequined creation designed by Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, crafted from fabric provided by Austrian manufacturer HOH and elevated with delicate lace detailing — a luminous embodiment of cross-continental collaboration.

Also speaking during the event, Markus Riedmann, representative of Riedmann Embroidery and President of the Austrian Lace Manufacturers Association, reflected on the depth of the partnership: “For more than 70 years, Austrian lace manufacturers have maintained a strong business relationship with Nigeria.

Over time, Austrian lace has been embraced as a proud part of Nigerian tradition and cultural expression. We are not simply producing textiles — we are contributing to pieces that become part of family history, worn and remembered across generations.”

His remarks reinforced the evening’s central message: that the Austria–Nigeria lace relationship extends beyond trade into shared heritage and enduring cultural impact.

Now in its second year, the Austrian Lace Appreciation Event continues to stand as a best-practice example of a mutually beneficial international trade relationship built on trust, authenticity, and long-term cooperation.