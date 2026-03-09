Clashes Between Adamawa Communities Claim 2 Lives

Renewed clashes between the Chobo and Bachaman communities in Lamurde Local Government Area of Ad- amawa State have claimed the lives of two people.

Spokesman of the Adamawa State Police Command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed that the crisis erupted on Saturday night. Nguroje stated that the command received a report that suspected Chobo youths invaded Lamurde Town and were shooting indiscrminately, prompting Bachaman youths to mobilise and confront them.

As a result, he explained that heavily armed policemen have been deployed to the area to restore peace and order among the affected communities.

The spokesman added that the command is yet to receive the full casualty report, assuring that any development in that regard will be communicated immediately. “The two victims were killed in the early hours of Sunday while on their way to church,” he explained.