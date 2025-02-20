Clark’s Contribution To Nation Building Enormous –PAP Boss

Share

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of elder statesman and foremost leader of the Ijaw nation, the Niger Delta and the South-South region, Edwin Kiagbodo Clark.

Otuaro described the demise of Clark as a huge loss to Nigeria, the Ijaw nation, the Niger Delta and other minorities in the country.

He described Clark as a great patriot, nationalist, teacher, lawyer, administrator, and a towering figure in Nigerian politics who made immense contributions to the political development and unity of the country.

Otuaro said Clark’s public service records spanning pre-colonial and post-colonial Nigeria were legendary, and a manifestation of his unwavering commitment and dedication to nationbuilding.

