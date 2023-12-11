Clarke to Tinubu: Adopt `Doctrine of Necessity’ to resolve Ondo crisis

Worried by the lingering political crisis in Ondo State, elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has urged President Bola Tinubu to adopt `Doctrine of Necessity’ to resolve the impasse and restore good governance and peace to the state.

Clarke said Tinubu should adopt the Doctrine of Necessity suggested by the Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s Eminent Persons Committee to resolve the constitutional debacle in the country when the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua held on to power while he was incapacitated in 2010.

He likened the on-going impasse in Ondo State to what happened when Yar’Adua, was very ill, and did not transmit a letter to the National Assembly in accordance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution, to enable the then Vice President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to act as president.

Clarke’s suggestion is contained in an open letter to the President entitled, ‘Urgent Need To Resolve the Ondo State Impasse’ yesterday in Abuja.

The former Minister of Information said Tinubu as the President of the country and leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has a duty to ensure that peace and good governance hold sway in all parts of the country.

He said: “This is why you must urgently and firmly act in the current situation in Ondo State, under a doctrine of necessity.

“And if I may add, also in Rivers State, for which I will be addressing a separate letter to you in the next few days. I will continue to pray for your well being and success.