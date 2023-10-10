Clark Writes Tinubu On State Of Roads In Niger Delta

…Says FG shouldn’t take patience of citizens for granted

A former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark has raised an alarm over the deplorable condition of roads in the South-South geopolitical zone and demanded that the roads be fixed to ensure free and smooth movement of people and goods in the oil-rich region.

In an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, the elder statesman blamed the dilapidated state of the roads for the recent incident in which twenty persons lost their lives and several vehicles and other properties were burnt down at Koko Junction on the Warri- Benin highway in Delta State.

Clark lamented that although the Niger Delta region produced the bulk of the wealth of the nation, the people of the region have been left to wallow in total neglect, marginalisation and deprivation.

“This recent incident at the Koko Junction could have been averted if particularly, in the past eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, efforts had been made to look into the state of our roads.

“The East-West Road remains an ugly stain on Nigeria’s political and administrative logic, especially for something considered a signature project because of its economic significance.

“No substantial inch of construction work has been added in the eight years of the Buhari administration. Sections of the road supposedly constructed were washed away like whitewash on walls by the 2022 floods obviously due to poor standard of work done.

“As you would expect, that road is right now, especially at the time of this 2023 rainy season, in total disrepair and a death trap where there is daily carnage,” he said.

Clark recalled the multiple road contracts awarded by the last administration and the series of promises made by the then Minister of Works and Housing that the contracts would be completed before the end of their tenure. The nonagenarian expressed dismay that even in the award of these multi-billion dollar road contracts, the South-South region was shortchanged.

He recalled that from the information made available, in terms of kilometres (length of the roads), the South-South had the least with only 52.2 kilometres while the North Central had 1, 479.9 km; North West had 122 kilometres and the South West had 119 kilometres.

Clark charged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to fix the roads in the South-South region as the people cannot be the goose that lays the golden while they bear the brunt of stark deprivation and environmental degradation.

He cautioned that whereas the people of the Niger Delta have maintained relative peace in spite of the untold hardship they go through daily, their silence may not be sustained forever.