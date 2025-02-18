Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has mourned the death of elder statesman and former leader of the PANDEF, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark.

Kalu who spoke in a statement issued on Tuesday described him as a prominent figure in Nigeria’s political landscape and a significant voice in the Niger Delta region.

Kalu described Clark’s passing as a huge loss to the nation, noting his role as leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and his long-standing contributions to national discourse.

He praised Clark’s candour and independent-mindedness, emphasizing that the former Federal Commissioner for Information was widely respected for his courage in speaking truth to power without fear or favour.

Kalu also acknowledged Clark’s contributions to the development of the Ijaw nation and Nigeria at large, particularly his advocacy for resource control and restructuring.

“Clark’s passing is a significant loss, not only for his family, immediate community, or the Ijaw nation but also for Nigeria.

“He was outspoken on issues of national significance and personal conviction. He impacted lives, the Niger Delta region, and the country at large.

“His legacy as a champion of justice, equity, and freedom will be remembered and honoured. Indeed, he will be greatly missed.”

The Deputy Speaker extended his condolences to Clark’s family, the government and people of Delta State, and the entire Ijaw nation, praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.

