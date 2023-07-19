Clark Warns Tinubu Against Scrapping Niger Delta Amnesty Programme

…Tackles Yerima, Lagbaja on equating Niger Delta agitators with bandits

The Leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark on Wednesday, charged President Bola Tinubu not to succumb to the temptation of scrapping the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) established for ex- militants in the Niger Delta region.

Clark, a former Minister of Information, gave the advice at a news conference held in Abuja.

He warned that scrapping the programme and abandoning the ex- militants to their fate, could lead to a resurgence of their agitation for resource control which would impact negatively on oil exploration and production in the region and ultimately on the national economy.

Clark expressed disagreement with a former Governor of Zamfara State, Sen Ahmed Sani Yerima over the latter’s recent advise to the Federal Government to grant amnesty to the armed bandits terrorising the North West region of Nigeria just as was done to the militants and agitators in the Niger Delta region.

According to him, any attempt to equate the ex- militants in the Niger Delta with the bandits and terrorist groups in the North would be a criminal and obnoxious comparison.

He accused Yerima and his co- travellers of being envious of the ex- militants in the Niger Delta and the programme designed to disarm and reintegrate them into the society.

Clark explained that whereas the Niger Delta militants fought and sought government’s intervention on the issues of environmental pollution and dehumanising exclusion from participation in the oil and gas industry operating at their backyards, the bandits operating in the North have been operating like rebels without a justifiable cause.

” The case of the Niger Delta agitators is quite different from the case of these murderous, blood thirsty villains who have taken up arms against the state, using different names, whether as Boko Haram, bandits, killer herdsmen and kidnappers.

“What is it they are demanding? Initially, we were told that as Boko Haram, they were against western education. Then they started killing, maiming and destroying properties.

“Then, they changed and we were told that some of them have changed to answer bandits and all sorts of names.

“We were even told by the government, including the past President, Muhammadu Buhari himself, that they are not Nigerians.

“We further learnt from very reliable sources that some politicians particularly of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were responsible for recruiting some of these foreigners from neighbouring countries to assist them in their campaign against President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 General Elections,” he said.

Clark also took exception to a recent proposal by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, for a review of the Amnesty Programme, describing it as an unfortunate move and a ploy to scrap the programme.

He argued that contrary to the position of Lagbaja that the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme had failed, the programme had succeeded in restoring peace to the region. He urged the COAS to go back to the records of what his predecessors did with the programme and recalled that there was a high level of insecurity in the Niger Delta before the then President Umar Musa Yar Adua proclaimed the amnesty and commenced the disarmament of the militant agitators.

“I am confident that the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme has succeeded in bringing peace to Niger Delta particularly the reduction in the vandalization of oil pipelines and oil platforms. He should note that ‘Operation Crocodile Smike’ could not stop the insecurity in the Niger Delta.

” Once again, I wish to advise the Federal Government to tread cautiously except they have prepared for another Operation Crocodile Smile. Wake not a sleeping lion. This is not a threat. It is a clarion call to peace,” he said.

The nonagenarian said that rather than contemplating scrapping the programme , the Federal Government should endeavour to flag off the second phase of the scheme which includes the creation of employment and the development of new towns with low cost housing schemes for the ex- agitators who laid down their arms in exchange for peace and development in the Niger Delta.