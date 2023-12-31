Clark To Tinubu: Restructure Nigeria To Avert More Killings, Injustice

Elder statesman and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark has advised President Bola Tinubu to be a true democrat and prioritize the consideration of the 2014 National Conference Committee and the El-Rufai Report on the restructuring of Nigeria.

Clark who described the recent massacre of defenceless citizens in Plateau State as horrifying lamented that innocent lives, including those of children, were tragically taken by the bandits who invaded local communities in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

In a goodwill message to mark the New Year festivities, Clark said that only a restructuring of Nigeria could address the complaints of injustice and prevent the spate of violence and killings in different parts of the country.

“It is perplexing how a large group of terrorists can carry out such devastating attacks on 17 villages in two nights, resulting in the loss of countless lives. Only to vanish without a trace. It is disheartening that we continue to allow them to escape in this manner.

Furthermore, it is concerning to note that despite the significant amount of money spent on our securities and secret services, the interventions implemented have produced no tangible results.

” It is wrong for anyone to describe the situation in Plateau state as a battle or war between two communities or inter-communal war. Rather, it is a one-sided attack on innocent indigenes of the plateau communities, aimed at seizing their land.

“This has been happening for the past two decades, with armed Fulani herdsmen deliberately targeting and displacing the people. It is disheartening that the federal government has not taken decisive action to address this genocide in a country where the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is being ignored and violated, leaving Nigerian citizens to abandon their homes for the invaders to occupy their land and seek refuge in camps.

“Some politicians have been sponsoring these dangerous herdsmen, armed with AK-47 rifles, and it is known by the authorities as was stated some time ago by the former governor of Kaduna state Mallam Elrufai when he openly asserted that the authorities knew this invader and where they are and some even have their telephone numbers.

“The question is: Is it difficult for the military to pursue and apprehend these marauders, especially in an area where they are no thick forest in the north? The president and the government took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of Nigeria in section 14 (1) as stated:

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a State based on the principles of democracy and social justice.

(2) It is hereby, accordingly, declared that-

(a) sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria from whom the government through this Constitution derives all its powers and authority

(b) the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government; and

(c) the participation of the people in their government shall be ensured in accordance with the provision of this Constitution.

“This is one of the main reasons why many Nigerians are calling for the restructuring of the country, allowing people in different states to live freely and develop their regions or state without intimidation or oppression from any quarter,” he said.

Nigeria, Clark said, is not currently practicing a true federal system where people can freely move and exercise their rights to freedom of speech and association. According to him, the people of Nigeria need a federation where all citizens are equal and there is mutual respect for one another.

He proposed that under a restructured federation, each state or region should be able to develop at its own pace, utilizing the resources available within their boundaries without any hindrance as it was in the First Republic (Independence Constitution) and confirmed in the 1963 Republican Constitution of Nigeria.