Clark: Staunch Advocate Of Local Content – Ogbe

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Felix Omatsola Ogbe, has described the late Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark as a committed advocate of local content, a renowned educationist, a generous philanthropist, and a distinguished statesman.

Ogbe made the remarks on Tuesday during a condolence visit to Kiagbodo in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, where he joined dignitaries from across Nigeria to honour the memory of the late Ijaw leader and founder of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

In his tribute, the NCDMB Executive Secretary acknowledged that many of the Board’s strategic initiatives align closely with the ideals and programmes championed by Chief Clark throughout his lifetime

He emphasized the Board’s commitment to sustaining Clark’s legacy through the diligent implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, with particular focus on integrating oil and gas-producing communities into the industry’s value chain.

“The late Chief Edwin Clark was a towering figure who dedicated his life to advancing the interests of the Niger Delta and promoting indigenous participation in national development. His vision remains relevant to the mission of the NCDMB, and we will continue to uphold those values,” Engr. Ogbe stated.

The Executive Secretary was accompanied on the visit by senior officials of the Board, including Mr. Isaac Yalah, Director of Planning, Research and Statistics; and Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, Acting General Manager, Corporate Communications, among others.

