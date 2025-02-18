Clark Served Nigeria Diligently – Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has described the late leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, as a diligent servant of Nigeria who dedicated his life to the nation’s progress until his passing on Monday.

Abbas hailed Clark as an elder statesman who championed the interests of the oil-rich Niger Delta region and remained a strong voice of reason in the country.

He noted that even after retiring from public service and politics, Clark continued to advocate for the Niger Delta through PANDEF, forging alliances with other regional and zonal bodies for the common good of the people.

The Speaker lamented that Clark’s passing came shortly after the death of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, stating that Nigeria had lost another political giant too soon.

Abbas extended his condolences to the people and government of Delta State and, by extension, the entire Niger Delta region. He prayed for the peaceful repose of Clark’s soul and asked God to grant his family the strength to bear the loss.

