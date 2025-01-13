Clark Seeks Suspension, Reform Of NGF

Share

…Accuses group of hijacking constitution, pocketing legislature

A former Minister of Information and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark has called for the suspension of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and its reformation in order to avert a looming constitutional crisis among the three tiers of governments in the country.

In an open letter addressed to Nigerians on Monday, Clark expressed concerns about the evolving role of the NGF in Nigerian’s democracy stressing that the body, which was initially intended to be a platform for collaboration, “has often strayed into the realm of power without accountability, influence without responsibility.”

According to the elder statesman, his letter is intended to be a call for introspection and action to reshape the trajectory.

He described the NGF as a noble idea gone awry and accused the organisation of metamorphosing into a cabal, hijacking the constitution and undermining legislative independence at both the federal and state levels.

“The NGF was born of necessity and established to foster inter-state cooperation and facilitate dialogue among the Governors of Nigeria’s 36 states, its purpose was to act as a bridge between the tiers of government.

In its infancy, the forum sought to harmonise governance practices, exchange ideas, and advocate for state interests within the federal framework.

“A useful comparison can be drawn here to the United States Governors’ Association. Unlike the NGF, which has often drifted into political posturing, the U.S. model remains a collaborative body focused on improving governance, sharing best practices, and serving as a unified voice for State governments. Its achievements, from policy innovation to crisis management, remind us of what the NGF could have been—a platform for progress rather than contention.

“However, as with many noble ventures, the NGF began to morph. By the early 2010s, its original mandate was overshadowed by a growing tendency to act as a bloc, a cabal, if you will capable of challenging the federal executive, manipulating the legislature, and stifling local government autonomy. The consequences of this transformation have been dire.

“The NGF’s ability to unify State Governors under a common banner could have been its greatest strength. Instead, it has often been wielded as a weapon to undermine constitutional order.

“The NGF’s influence extends deep into both state and federal legislatures, though their impacts differ significantly.

At the State Level: Governors have reduced State Assemblies to mere extensions of the executive. Speakers and Assembly members are handpicked by the Governors, ensuring unwavering loyalty. Independent thought or dissent is met with swift political retribution, and legislative autonomy remains a distant dream. Can we truly call this democracy?

At the Federal Level: The NGF’s manipulation of legislative processes is no less concerning. Governors often manoeuvre federal candidates, particularly Senators, ensuring their future political interests are safeguarded. The Senate, rather than being a chamber of independent thought, becomes a retirement plan for ex-governors. This cycle of control entrenches personal gain over public service,” Clark said.

The nonagenarian argued that the reputation of the NGF can only be redeemed when its leaders agree to embark on reforms of the organisation to bring it to a state where it becomes a positive force that promotes democracy in Nigeria.

According to him, the NGF currently stands at a crossroads where its survival, and the survival of Nigeria, depends on its willingness to reform and align with the principles of democracy and good governance.

