Clark Rejects Calls For Bandit Amnesty

An Ijaw leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has rejected the plan of giving criminals in the northern part of the country amnesty.

The calls for granting amnesty to bandits in the north, in Clark’s opinion, are annoying and unreasonable.

Clark, the convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) added that calling people who made the comparison between the deaths in the north and the protests in the Niger Delta “ignorant and myopic”.

It would be recalled that Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, an Islamic cleric has called for an amnesty for the armed robbers and terrorists in the region, but Clark, who spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, said it “defies logic.”

“Amnesty worked in the Niger Delta primarily because its militants anchored their fight on the sound economic and federalist principle of resource control.

“With their people alienated from the oil wealth extracted from their land, and the environmental despoliation in the region, the agitators had legitimate demands.

“But the blood-thirsty bandits ravaging the North have no legitimate, political, or economic claim that Nigeria is obliged to countenance.”

Clark said that it was sad that Major General Taoreed Lagabaja, the recently appointed Chief of Army Staff, had made statements pushing for the plan to be scrapped.

He pointed out that the plan had been successful in bringing stability to the Niger Delta and putting an end to the destruction of oil rigs and pipelines.

Therefore, he urged President Bola Tinubu to disregard the claims of “misinformed Nigerians” that the plan had not helped to bring about peace in the Niger Delta and to give special attention to ensuring the program’s sustainability.

“I strongly, therefore, appeal to Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to be carried away by various statements by some uninformed Nigerians that the Amnesty Programme in Niger Delta has not contributed to the peace in the Niger Delta, it has, contrary to their misgivings.

“I therefore advise the President to pay special attention to the survival of the Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta which still has some phases, and the word “Interim” should be removed from the “Administrator” because the impression being given by our people is that the interim is there because the Federal Government wants to scrap the Programme.

“Meanwhile, I sincerely appeal to our youths to remain patient and not to do anything to affect the smooth operation of the oil companies while we continue to fight for our rights legitimately.”