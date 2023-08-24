Clark, Other Stakeholders Review, Endorse PAP Activities 

Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark; the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Ijaw National Congress (INC), have reviewed and endorsed Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) activities, saying they have returned peace and economic empowerment to the Niger Delta region.

The critical stakeholders in the region gave the commendation in a communique issued to newsmen at the end of the meeting of phases 1, 2 and 3 beneficiaries of PAP projects in Abuja.

Those who signed the communique included: Dr Godknows Igali, Secretary of Board of Trustees (BOT), PANDEF; Dr Alfred Mulade, National Secretary, PANDEF; Dr Ken Robinson, National Publicity Secretary, PANDEF; Dr Prince Anyanate Kio, Leader, National Representative Council (NRC) of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) Worldwide; Engr. Ebi Wodu, National Secretary, Ijaw National Congress (INC) Worldwide; Ms Annkio Briggs, Critical Stakeholder; Chief Kennedy Odiowei National Financial Secretary (INC) and others.

Part of the resolutions adopted by Chief Edwin Clark; PAP Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd); representatives of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Ijaw National Congress (INC); ex-agitators and other prominent stakeholders of the Niger Delta region, noted that PAP since inception has lived up to its responsibilities.

While they drummed support for the PAP Interim Administrator on the new initiatives to deepen socio-economic impact through the establishment of the PAP Cooperative Scheme, they urged beneficiaries of the projects to take advantage of it.

They noted that the PAP has carried out various training and reintegration initiatives. They thus urged that the Programme be sustained with “greater vigour and funding”.

According to them, it was important that all youths of the Niger Delta continue to sustainably embrace peace and work with the government to ensure effective implementation of the PAP initiatives.

They equally urged President Bola Tinubu to give special attention to the Presidential Amnesty Programme, which according to them, has remained a major booster to the critical oil and gas industry, from which the country earns most of its revenue.