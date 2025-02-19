Clark Leader Of Socio-Economic Emancipation – APC

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the late leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Pa Edwin Clark as the leader of socio-economic emancipation.

APC stated this in a condolence message released on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

Morka said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) expresses sadness over the passing of ace politician and elder-statesman, Pa Edwin Kiagbodo Clark (CON), who, until his death, was the leader of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

“A cerebral activist and patriot, the late Pa Edwin Clark was a leading advocate for the socio-economic emancipation and respect for human environmental rights of the people of South-South, especially the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

“The vocal Ijaw leader served as Commissioner for Education in the Mid-Western Region from 1968 to 1971 before becoming a Commissioner for Finance and Establishment in the defunct Bendel State in 1972.

“He was elevated to the national level, following his appointment as Commissioner for Information in 1975.

“Subsequently, he was elected and served as a Senator in the Second Republic.

“For a man of towering legacies and remarkable contributions to nation-building, Pa Clark’s death creates a yawning void that will be difficult to fill. He will be sorely missed.

“We extend our condolences to his immediate family, friends, the Ijaw nation and the government and good people of Delta state over this colossal loss.

“We pray for succour for all at this difficult time,” the statement read.

