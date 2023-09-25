Clark Lauds Oborevwori On N78bn Urban Renewal Projects

Former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark has hailed the award of a N78 billion for road rehabilitation and urban renewal projects in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun in Delta State.

In an open letter addressed to the Governor of the State, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, the elder statesman said he was particularly delighted that the contract had been awarded to a reputable construction firm with a track record of delivering quality jobs that would stand the test of time.

It would be recalled that Oborevwori had in his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023, promised to give special attention to the oil-rich city of Warri, the commercial hub of the State. The process commenced with the establishment of the Warri, Uvwie, and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA).

Subsequently, the State Government awarded multiple contracts for the design and construction of a flyover bridge at the Enerhen Junction to Marine Gate; study design, construction of road expansion and improvement work on the DSC/NPA Expressway from Effurun roundabout to the Delta Steel Complex(DSC) Round-about; and Construction of a three quarter Clover Interchange at the existing Effurun flyover bridge and two pedestrian bridges.

Others were for the design and construction of a flyover bridge at the ever-busy Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Junction; and the DSC Round-about along Effurun/Patani, East-West Highway, and Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area.

Clark who expressed confidence that the contracts, when completed, would bring great joy and satisfaction to the indigenes and inhabitants of the Old Delta Province, said the scheme will also bring back the old glory of Warri and further boost the economic and social growth of the entire state.

The nonagenarian recalled that he had in previous years persuaded successive administrations in the state to upgrade the road infrastructure in and around Warri but his advice was not taken seriously by those at the helm of affairs. He commended Oborevwori for a good start and enjoined him to extend the same gesture to other major towns in the state.