Clark Lauds Kekere-Ekun For Addressing ‘Injustice’ Against Onnoghen

An elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has lauded the Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, for her decisive actions in settling the injustices faced by one of her predecessors, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Clark who applauded the CJN in an open letter issued on Sunday in Abuja depicted Onnoghen’s removal as CJN by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 as a shame, adding that it was disgraceful, callous, unjust, and barbaric.

The former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) recalled that it is his second open letter to Kekere-Ekun, praising her for her appointment as CJN following Justice Olukayode Ariwoola’s tenure.

Clark, a 2nd Republic Senator, and a former minister wrote, “I have today decided to extol the Chief Justice of Nigeria for resolving into finality the humiliation meted to the brilliant former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

“Nigerians are behind you and they are praying for you every day because without an efficient and incorruptible judiciary, Nigeria will end up as a failed country.

“Many Nigerians since then have congratulated you for starting the serious and genuine clean-up of the Nigerian Judiciary including all its associates because you believe it has been your home for years.

“You must clean it up and Nigerians are behind you and they are praying for you every day because, without an efficient and incorruptible judiciary, Nigeria will end up as a failed country.” the letter reads partly

