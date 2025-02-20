Clark Is A Distinguished Patriot, Fearless Advocate For Justice –Shettima

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described late Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark as a distinguished Patriot and a fearless advocate for justice and equity.

Shettima said the passing of the eldersateaman was a profound loss to Nigeria, likening his death to the giant Iroko tree falling in the forest.

The late Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), who served the nation as Federal Commissioner for Information in the First Republic and later as a Senator in the Second Republic, died on Monday at his residence at the age of 97.

In a condolence message yesterday, Shettima said the renowned nationalist and Ijaw national leader had a significant influence on Nigeria’s national discourse spanning over six decades, particularly on issues of resource control and environmental justice in the Niger Delta region.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family, describing the late Chief Clark as a distinguished patriot and a fearless advocate for justice and equity.

