With the passage of Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has disclosed that the Ijaw nation has lost its father figure and irrepressible voice.

Governor Diri who said that he received the news of the passing of the Ijaw ethnic nationality’s foremost personage and leader with sadness and equanimity stated that Clark was an icon, a treasure of inestimable value and a nationalist par excellence.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Daniel Alabrah Chief Press Secretary to Governor Douye Diri stated that Clark was a distinguished patriot, who dedicated his whole life to the service of Nigeria.

The statement reads: Until the very end, Clark was unrelenting.

“As the Ijaw nation reflects on the passage of this exceptional sage, we take solace in his matchless contributions to national development.

“On behalf of the Ijaw nation, the government and the people of Bayelsa State, I express heartfelt condolences to the Clark family of Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area and the Delta State government.

“I pray the Lord grants the family and indeed the Ijaw nation the grace to bear this great loss.”

