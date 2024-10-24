Clark Faults Scrapping Of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry

Share

Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has faulted the scrapping of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the lumping together of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other regional commissions, describing the action as unhealthy.

President Bola Tinubu had yesterday carried out a reshuffle of his cabinet, an exercise that saw the scrapping of some ministries, the renaming of others, the sack of some ministers and appointment of replacements..

In a reaction to the actions of the Presidency, Clark, a former Minister of Information, expressed surprise that the scrapping of the Ministry of Niger Delta did not take into consideration, the purpose and underlying factors that led to its creation.

The elderstatesman disclosed that President Umar Musa Yar’ Adua created the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to bring peace to the oil rich Niger Delta region. He added that: “there

