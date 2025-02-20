Clark, Adebanjo’s Death, Huge Vacuum In Nigeria’s Democratic Struggle – Nwodo, Secondus

Share

Former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, and former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, have described the death of Ijaw leader Chief Edwin Clark and his Afenifere counterpart Pa Ayo Adebanjo, as great losses to the nation’s democracy struggle.

The duo in separate statements, extolled Chief Clark and Pa Adebanjo’s ideals and said their demise has created a huge vacuum in Nigeria’s quest for justice and peaceful coexistence.

Nwodo noted that his leadership as Ohaneze PG was “impactful through the partnership provided by these two great nationalists.”

He said Nigeria, by Clark’s death, lost a great Iroko whose space in the country’s political trajectory will be difficult to fill.

“But notwithstanding, we have every reason to give God the glory for their lives and for the huge legacies they left behind,” he said.

Nwodo called on the Federal Government to immortalise these fallen heroes by restructuring the country in such a way that justice and equity, which they fought for, would prevail in the land.

Secondus in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, noted that the exit of these great vocal advocates for democratic principles will leave a huge vacuum in the struggle for justice and equity in our society

According to him, the two leaders of their ethnic nationalities stood out as outstanding patriots who desired the best for their country.

“They were courageous and detribalised and fought for justice, equity and fairness without sentiment of tribe, religion or geopolitical interests,” he stated.

He however noted that both elder statesmen died at a ripe age, and prayed to God to grant their families the fortitude to bear the losses.

