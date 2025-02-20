Clark & Adebanjo: The Exit Of Genuine ‘Godfathers’

Share

If Nigerians fail to vote right on February 25, 2023, when the result will come, I will be enjoying myself in the grave’

—Ayo Adebanjo. Re-echoing

For being essential leaders, trend – setters, and standout figures in the coterie, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Pa Edwin Clark deserve the space this week.

They joined their ancestors one after the other, Adebanjo last Friday at 96 years, and Clark on Monday at 97 years, leaving behind admirable issues worth discussing and worth re-echoing.

The duo were indefatigable and tenacious in the leadership of their ethnic nationalities, Afenifere and Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF).

The two did more than any Nigerian in contemporary times to weaken and dismantle the cancerous ethnic and sectional worshipping in our polity. They put integrity and reputation far ahead of materialism and successfully demarketed transactional politics by rejecting any form of inducements that were not in cahoots with justice, equity, and fairness.

Clark and Adebanjo were vitally important leaders in Nigerian politics, they were genuine godfathers in our polity. They brought panache to the ethnic nationality leadership in the country.

At some point in this country, Ayo Adebanjo (Afenifere), Edwin Clark(PANDEF), and John Nnia Nwodo (Ohanaeze) gave character to ethnic nationality leadership.

They brought a wealth of experience and passion to their roles in a manner that showed what principled, conscientious, and unflagging leadership means to a society that is bedevilled by all kinds of unscrupulous, dishonourable, and obstinately wrong leaders.

They were soldier Generals who led in front; they were Church Pastors who walked the talk of what they preached to their congregations.

They were selfless number ten captain on a soccer field who distributed the ball accordingly to the scorers and fell back to help the defenders, and they even scored as team players.

The leadership style of these two men was characterized by their unwavering commitment to the principles of Zikism and Awoism, two political ideologies that emphasize social justice, human rights, and true federalism.

No wonder, at such a young age, they held sensitive positions when political appointments were not based on age, tribe, religion, or any funny considerations as obtainable today but based primarily on two things, competence and loyalty.

They were vocal advocates for restructuring Nigeria and have severally criticized the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for reneging on its promise to restructure the country.

As the leader of their various ethnic groups, they refused to pan to injustice just to favour their people. When Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, declared that the Presidency was his turn, these great leaders stubbornly refused to drop their principled position to bow to the ethnic jingoism and pondering and blatantly told Tinubu that ‘it’s not your turn but the turn of Igbos of the South East for justice and equity’.

By Nigerian standards, they, especially Adebanjo, would not have committed any offence by selfishly remaining silent, being an ethnic nationality leader. The opportunity to keep mum was there for them, but not Adebanjo and Clark, who devoted their lives to fighting for justice in society.

It was on that principle that Clark and Adebanjo led their ethnic nationalities to support the Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi.

In fact at 94 years, in November 2022, Adebanjo was at a LP rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, during the electioneering to publicly tell the Yorubas why they should vote Obi ahead of even their own son because, as he noted, Nigeria’s President is not about tribe but, competence.

Earlier on Clark and Adebanjo had led their people to endorse OBI’S candidacy, saying that for justice’s sake, it’s the turn of the South East who has not tested the position.

The greatest strength of these two greats was their ability to inspire and mobilize people towards a common goal. At ages 96 and 97, they left the stage as tireless and passionate defenders of the people’s interests and aspirations, with justice and fairness in focus and as their driving force.

Their leadership was crucial in these challenging times, and their experience was invaluable in navigating the complex political landscape of Nigeria.

The Afenifere’s last press conference under Ayo Adebanjo’s leadership was to call on the federal government to release the incarcerated IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This was still in line with his principle of pushing for justice and fairness no matter who is involved and whose ox is gored.

These men couldn’t have carried on in such a principled stand without some obstacles, especially with a political vampire like Bola Tinubu in the driver’s seat of the nation.

But their honesty and sincerity of purpose helped to surmount their hiccups relying heavily on their wealth of experience, passion, and commitment to the principles of Zikism and Awoism.

The truth is that at the time they took over the leadership of their ethnic nationalities, they were wellequipped to take them towards a brighter future.

In the real sense of it and in the direct meaning of the word, Adebanjo and Clark were indeed detribalized vocal voices for justice and equity in Nigeria. Throughout their career, they consistently demonstrated commitment to promoting the interests of all Nigerians, regardless of their ethnic or regional backgrounds.

The key aspect of these uncommon leaders for which posterity will record them high is their unrelenting advocacy for true federalism in Nigeria, persistently arguing that the country’s current centralized system of government is a major obstacle to its development.

Notwithstanding as an ethnic leader, Clark and Adebanjo consistently promoted national unity and cohesion, recognizing that Nigeria’s diversity is one of its greatest strengths.

Their voices against injustice resonated loudly as they never hesitated to speak out against injustice and inequality, whether it affected them or other ethnic groups in Nigeria.

And, of course, their respect for human rights was outstanding They remained strong voices and always emphasized the importance of respecting human rights and the rule of law in Nigeria, recognizing that these are essential for building a just and equitable society.

Significantly, in a way many eyes can see, the leadership of these two men impacted Nigerian society, Inspiring a new generation of leaders.

Their commitment to justice and equity has prompted a new generation of Nigerians to become involved in politics and activism, like the Obidient movement in Nigeria.

Also, their advocacy for true federalism and national unity has helped to promote a national dialogue on these issues, recognizing that they are essential for Nigeria’s future development.

And above all, they showed in real terms what building bridges across ethnic lines means. Their detribalized approach to politics has helped to build bridges across ethnic lines, promoting a sense of national unity and cohesion.

Overall, Clark and Adebanjo’s leadership has been a powerful voice for justice and equity in Nigeria, inspiring a new generation of Nigerians to become involved in politics and activism.

President Tinubu’s tribute on the demise of these great leaders says it all that even he was a beneficiary of their consistency and persistence for democracy and Justice as Adebanjo contributed greatly in his second term victory as Governor of Lagos state in 2003.

If the President had had that great opportunity, of reconciling with Adebanjo and being lucky to get parting words just as he admonished his mentee, Peter Obi to hold on tightly to the struggle for Justice and equity, he would have told Tinubu, “You know you are not supposed to be the President, you know it’s not your turn, nevertheless, now that you are, restructure Nigeria and let injustice in this land end with you”.

So, if President Tinubu sincerely appreciates these great’s impact on the nation’s democratic struggle and has his eyes fixed on posterity, he should honour these quintessential leaders by restructuring Nigeria and, through that, put an end to the recurring wrong and lack of fairness and bigotry in this entity called Nigeria.

Tinubu needs to do that because Clark and Adebanjo deserve to be honoured, and moreover, no great country can emerge living in denial by consistently embracing injustice.

Clark and Adebanjo were standout leaders in many ramifications who quit the stage gloriously. Surely their exit will not only weaken advocacy for good governance but will leave a huge vacuum in leadership in that sector.

You, today’s Nigeria leaders, what do you stand for that history will record positively for you at your back when you’re gone? Think of it and do what is good if not for you, for your progeny and posterity. God help us.

