Clark, Adebanjo, Pogu, Others Identify Causes Of Lingering Insecurity

…Advocate justice, equity as a panacea

Eminent personalities including the leader of the Pan Nigeria Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark; leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and leader of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Bitrus Pogu among others, have identified the cause of the lingering insecurity threatening the foundation of the country.

The leaders, who converged in Abuja on Thursday at a roundtable organized by Vision Africa, in collaboration with the International Dialogue Centre, identified injustice as being responsible for the various conflicts and agreed that enduring peace can only be restored by entrenching justice and equity in the polity.

The roundtable which was on the review of legislations for the promotion of peace, was in continuation of the dialogue series aimed at identifying conflict-sensitive strategies to address insecurity in Nigeria.

Clark, who was represented by Chief Ominimini Obiuwevisi, called for the restructuring of the country, insisting that it is only when regions are allowed to own and manage their resources that peace could be realized.

Clark wondered why the petroleum resources from the South is being treated as belonging to the Federal Government, while solid minerals in the North do not belong to the collective treasury.

He noted that for security and peace to be entrenched in the country, justice and equity must also be entrenched.

In his remarks, the Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, suggested that the country should designate the regions as economic zones in the country. Adebanjo, represented by Dr Akin Fapohunda, said Nigeria should go back to 1960 when the regions had relative autonomy to decide their future.

Pogu noted that there has been a mischaracterization of the conflict confronting the nation, especially the situation in the Middle Belt region.

He insisted that it was only appropriate for the conflict to be portrayed as deliberate efforts by criminal herdsmen armed to the teeth to take over the ancestral lands of the indigenous people of the Middle Belt Region and other zones.

“What is happening in the Middle Belt Region is not herder/farmer’s clashes but a ploy by criminals using sophisticated weapons to unleash terror and destruction of unimaginable proportion,” he said.

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, His Eminence Archbishop Daniel Okoh, welcomed the initiative for finding peace and improving security in the country.

He said that considering the varied views expressed at the event, it is good for such engagements to be sustained at all times.

But a Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, identified injustice as the major cause of terrorism and banditry as he called on Nigerians to task politicians and security to do their jobs.

He described perpetrators of terror attacks as victims of injustice and called for peaceful negotiation with these criminal elements living in the forest to embrace peace and be given amnesty as was done to Niger Delta militants.

Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Major General Christopher Musa reiterated the determination of the Armed forces to secure Nigeria and work towards bringing improved security and eliminating criminal elements that have confronted the nation.

Musa recalled the past efforts at tackling insecurity and noted that the Armed Forces would remain committed to the defence of the nation while assisting in ensuring internal peace and security.