Clark, Adebanjo, Others Insist On Restructuring, Implementation Of 2014 Confab

Elder statesman and Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark has reiterated the need to restructure Nigeria and ensure true federalism.

He also said there must be equal opportunities for all Nigerians to realise their noble aspirations in the country.

He cautioned against domination by any group, adding that the unity, security and development of the country should be the priorities of the government and all of Nigeria.

He spoke virtually during the public presentation of his autobiography: “Brutally frank” in Lagos on Tuesday.

Pa Clark said: “We want a restructuring of this country. We must restructure Nigeria, without restructuring, there will be no Nigeria. Restructure is the order of the day.

“We want a Nigeria where everybody is equal. Where every Nigerian can reach any position he or she wants in the country.”

Leader of Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, speaking at the occasion, also said restructuring and implementation of the 2014 national conference report were imperative.

He commended Pa Clark for the book and patriotism, adding that the book is a great resource material.

He said he’s not an energy of President Bola Tinubu, only that they disagree politically

Adebanjo said: “When you go through the book, you will see how a better Nigeria was in the early stage. The book is a compendium of what Nigeria was and what Nigeria would wish to be.’

“Those of you who are younger and who are wishing what Nigeria should be, go to the 2014 National Conference. Whether you like it or not, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan will go down in history, for setting up that conference

“The conference cut across all strata of Nigeria. The job for us today is to ensure the Constitution for federalism in accordance with the 2014 confab. There is no need to set up another conference. Take that report, take El-Rufai’s report, set up a committee to reconcile them, and then you have a good Constitution.

“Until we restructure this country, we will go nowhere. President Tinubu is my son. We are not enemies, we only disagree politically. He is a young man.”

Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science (FAS), Prof Anya O. Anya called for the implementation of the confab report.

He said: “I am confident that one day the report of the National Conference will be implemented. The reason is simple, people do not know the takeoff point of the decisions, there were over 600 decisions, and every single one enjoyed more than 70% of those attending.

“Would you think it was really possible to have Nigerians gather as we gathered and all decisions enjoyed, 70 per cent support? That is why I believe that ultimately, it will find its way back.”

A member of the Book Presentation Committee, Local Organising Committee, Chief Denzil Kentebe, said the book is a great resource material that should be read by all.