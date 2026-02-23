Clarity, Stability Key To Nigeria Attracting $410bn Gas Infrastructure Funding

Nigeria must achieve clarity and stability in its policies, programmes and laws for it to attract $410billion needed to bridge gas infrastructure deficit, President, The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Festus Osifo, has said.

He explained that consistency in applicable laws and policies would boost the confidence of investors in the country, adding that policy flip flops and inconsistency in laws and their applications would scare them.

The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) recently said there was a major infrastructure gap in Nigeria’s gas distribution system, which will need about $410 billion investment.

NEITI’s Director of Policy, Planning and Strategy, Dieter Bassi, at a recent one-day dialogue organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and the Tax Justice Network Africa in Lagos, also said Nigeria needed about $1.9 trillion to achieve its net-zero energy targets by 2060.

He cautioned that this funding gap could inhibit the nation’s energy transition and leave billions in fossil fuel assets stranded. In a response over the weekend, the PENGASSAN boss said investors would only bring in their money in a country where they are guaranteed achievements of short term, medium term and long term goals.

He cautioned against any act or policy of government that will undermine laws that are painstakingly legislated, passed and assented to. He stated that the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (PIA) underwent rigorous processes for legislation for many years.

He noted that after its passage by the National Assembly and assent by the late former President Muhammadu Buhari on August 16, 2021 it opened doors for foreign investment inflows. He, however, cautioned that the Executive Order recently made by President Bola Tinubu could scare foreign investors.

Osifo said: “You asked about the deficit in gas infrastructure. Yes, that is also what we are talking about. That when there is stability in the industry, people will come and invest. “When there is clarity in the rules of engagement, when there is certainty in the laws, people will come because an investor wants to project.

If I invest $1 today, in the short term, what is my return? In the medium term, where am I heading to? In the long term, where will I be? I mean, there must be a balance between short, medium, and long term until you have that balance both in your operating strategy and your operating model and also your return on investment.

“There is no company that will want to come and throw its money into a society where the laws are not clear and where there are no proper definitions of how things should be done. “Today, the laws are there. Yes, it attacked previously when the fiscal was moved away from Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to the Nigerian Revenue Service.

Fine. But in this case, this is a further attack because as of today, you are using executive order to set aside the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” He added: “What we are saying is that what the government is interested in today, what you are going to get from it, will outweigh what you are going to lose, if we allow this to stay.

Because you are telling the international investors that there is no certainty in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. “These are the people that are going to bring the petrodollar, that they will invest in this industry, that are not connected on how it affects everyday Nigerians.

So really, people could say things, but we don’t understand. Because they fully don’t understand the vagaries and how our industry operates. “PENGASSAN, we followed up clearly during the PIA phase to ensure that we have a law that civilizes the industry.

Yes, when the PIA was passed, it had some limitations. We acknowledge that. There is no law in the world that is 100% perfect. But we had the belief that with that piece of legislation, that there will be some level of certainty in the industry, that the people that are coming to invest will know what the rules of engagement are.

“Ten years before PIA was enacted, the investment in the industry went down. The number of leads, what we popularly refer to as lead counts, reduced in Nigeria drastically because of the uncertainty that was imposed in the industry.

So when the PIA came, we started having some investments trickling in. “If this (Executive Order) sells through, what is going to happen is that the international community, they are going to lose faith in the PIA.

The investors are going to lose faith in the PIA because they will think that tomorrow that the loyalty that they are paying presently, that the executive can wake up with an executive order and you jack it up. You can wake up tomorrow and set aside a lot of other provisions that have safeguarded their investment.”