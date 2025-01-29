Clarion Call On Nigeria’s Education System

Share

The Nigeria’s education system is seriously in need of a candid attention from concerned quarters if the lofty conceived goals of the country must be actualized. Sometime ago, a certain Nigerian opined on his social media handle, that, foreign education was never the bane of Nigeria’s foreign reserve or her economy in its entirety.

He went further to state that our forefathers including Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo, among others, invested in foreign education, thus the practice shouldn’t be seen as an economic menace; rather, ought to be celebrated.

According to him, Nigerians and Nigeria need to continually invest in foreign education with a view to bringing enhancement in the country’s educational system and its economy at large; in other words, Nigeria needs foreign education if she must grow. I strongly sensed lack of patriotism and ignorance in his words.

Needless to say that the unpatriotic nature of most Nigerians, particularly the so called stakeholders, remains the bane of Nigeria’s education industry.

Without mincing words, the survival of any nation as a people depends solely on the health status of its education sector. In line with this singular fact, the inevitable role of education in the development of any society has been vastly documented in series of global academic journals.

Presently, without equivocation, Nigeria that’s widely regarded as the giant of Africa is still uncertain where she is headed regarding her educational system. It suffices to assert that her destination is yet to be known by the concerned citizenry.

It is against this backdrop that the minds of many of our young ones are preoccupied with the intention of leaving the country for elsewhere for their academic pursuits.

It is no longer news that most educational programmes initiated by the Nigerian government, have ended up serving as mere siphons to transfer money to the bank accounts of the corrupt political officers and their allies.

To start with; since the commencement of the Universal Primary Education (UPE) in 1976, the programme has failed to perform effectively as anticipated as a result of lack of funds necessitated by corruption, among other related factors.

Furthermore, the Universal Basic Education (UBE) initiative launched by the administration of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in Sokoto State precisely on 30th September 1999, which was intended to be universal, free and compulsory, has in the long run seemed incapacitated due to the ongoing troubling revelation of shortage of teachers as well as employment of half-baked tutors in our various schools, also attributed to the aforementioned sociopolitical cankerworm known as corruption.

These and lot more similar programmes taking place in the Nigeria’s education industry have been hampered by corruption, thereby crippling the country’s socio-economic system. It’s obvious that most of our school structures are currently in dilapidating state, which shows that Nigeria has a weird value system. Indeed, Nigeria is a society where priorities are considered to be less-important.

For example, the monthly wages of the less/non – educated local government councillors are far greater than that of university professors. Of course, something is apparently wrong with any society that doesn’t take its educational system seriously. As the disgusting culture of corruption persists, the public tertiary institutions have been left to rot away.

Some of the loans received from the World Bank and other related institutions towards the revitalization of the country’s education industry, were rather used to purchase inconsequential equipment that could not be properly installed or sustained, and several institutions received irrelevant books and journals in this regard, thereby making our various universities that are meant to be research-oriented centres seem not unlike hockey pitches.

Due to this anomaly, each year, the Nigeria’s tertiary institutions send-forth hundreds of thousands of half-baked graduates in different fields of endeavour to the nation’s labour market.

Sincerely, to restore the Nigeria’s economic sector, there is an urgent need to revitalize her education industry, and this measure can only be actualized by revisiting all the factors that currently affect the industry in question, such as lack of infrastructure, teaching facilities, social amenities, poor wages and incentives, substandard teaching curriculum, as well as high tuition fees, just to mention but a few. First and foremost, we must begin from the grassroots.

The government ought to as a matter of urgency rehabilitate all the dilapidated technical colleges situated in various locations across the country as well as provide adequate facilities required to run the schools, and sufficient funds to sustain the said structures and equipment.

Honestly, the country’s anticipated technological development or enhancement shall remain a mirage if the grassroots are not properly addressed.

It would interest you to note that most of the technical works presently done in China is being carried out by the school children. Nevertheless, barely a few years ago, China was recognized as one of the third-world countries in the world alongside Nigeria and other developing nations. But today, China is among the world’s ruling class as regards science and technology.

In a similar spirit, there is an urgent need to reintroduce History subject, which has abruptly vanished, in the Nigeria’s school curriculum. A law mandating every tertiary institution in Nigeria to offer History as a General Study ought to be enacted by both the National and State legislators.

It’s pathetic that most of our young ones barely know their past or lineage, and such anomaly is solely as a result of the sudden disappearance of History study in the nation’s education curriculum. It is worthy for us to note that without knowing our past, we can never comprehend where we are meant to be headed.

More so, world-class libraries, laboratories, and research centres, should be established in all the existing primary, secondary and tertiary institutions across the federation, which would go a long way to enhance both the reading culture and the practical method of teaching faced by the pupils and students, as the case may be.

The medical and engineering undergraduates ought to be meant to pass through befitting teaching hospitals and workshops, respectively, to enable them acquire the desired skills. The needed technicalities must be well inculcated to ensure they are imbued with the apt and expected skills to practise in their fields.

Also, well-equipped national engineering workshops are expected to be established at strategic localities in the country, so that, any graduating engineering student would be meant to pass through any of them before proceeding for his/her National Youth Service programme, just as it is observed by the medical graduands. I’m glad the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) is presently thinking in this direction.

In the same spirit, the ongoing Industrial Training and Teaching Practice schemes embarked upon by the students of our Universities/Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, respectively, must be taken more seriously by the concerned authorities.

The officers assigned to supervise the students or to visit the various firms or schools where they claimed to be, should endeavour to pay regular sudden visits to the said establishments.

This measure would help to eradicate any form of insincerity found among the trainees since most of them prefer to dodge the training, thereby enabling the institutions to actualize the primary aim of the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

The institutions involved must, on their part, endeavour to encourage the supervisors by providing sound vehicles and other logistics for the national consignment.

