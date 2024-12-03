Clarification: AGF’s Audit Report Not For The Current PAP Administration

Share

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has clarified that the Auditor General of the Federation’s audit report highlighting the alleged infractions in managing funds does not relate to the current administration.

The report noted that the PAP illegally withdrawn over N6 billion and paid tuition fees for students without records.

However, the agency stated yesterday that the audit findings and reports predate Administrator Dennis Otuaro’s appointment.

In a statement, Otuaro’s Special Assistant on Media Igoniko Oduma said his boss was appointed in March 2024, while the audit findings were for alleged infractions that took place between 2020 and 2021, three years before his appointment.

The statement said: ‘’We’d like to clarify that the audit findings and reports have nothing to do with Dr Dennis Otuaro as they predate his appointment as the head of the programme.

‘’Dr Otuaro was appointed in March 2024, while the audit findings were for alleged infractions that took place between 2020 and 2021, clear three years before Otuaro’s appointment as the Amnesty boss.

‘’Since assuming office, Otuaro has diligently followed all extant rules and regulations regarding financial transactions at the PAP office, implementing strict financial controls and oversight to ensure transparency and accountability, and is committed to upholding the highest standards of financial management.

‘’As Administrator of the Programme, Otuaro has initiated a comprehensive review of the PAP’s operations, focusing on streamlining processes, enhancing transparency, and improving service delivery, all of which have yielded significant positive results.”

