Clare Ezeakacha: A Passion of Supporting Indigent Pupils

At this particular time when parents are battling with economic challenges, paying school fees and purchasing stationeries for students is a Herculean task. Nothing can bring a succour to parents like a timely intervention of a good hearted individual. That is where Ms. Clare Ezeakacha, a Child advocate, founder of Clare Cares Foundation, has been of immense assistance.

Every year, especially in the months of August and September, in line with her passion for supporting children in rural areas, she puts smiles on the faces of children and parents alike with the provision of back-to-school bags, packed with books and other writing materials.

Besides, as a child rights advocate, she also makes short films as vehicles for advocacy to create awareness about social issues, especially those affecting the children and uses her voice as a tool for creating change in society. “We carry out various activities every year like purchase of JAMB forms, holds Valentine special with the destitute, orphanage partnership, hold Menstrual Hygiene Day, online campaign on a topical issue, my mother’s package, orphanage visitation, back to school project, International Day of the Girl Child, feed about 1,000 pupils,” Ezeakacha, she said.

Through the foundation, which has been in existence since 2018, she has put smiles of the faces of over 1,000 children, especially in Lagos State. According to her, the principle behind the foundation is based on the value of accountability, planning and responsibility. “The back-to-school project for 2023 was held at Isefun, Rosewell Montessori School, in Lagos.

We were able to distribute school bags, water bottles, socks and stationeries to all pupils in the schools. We also assisted in seeing uniforms for some pupils and offset some fees. “Before now, Makoko Primary School and Makoko Central School, Mission- ary Primary School, Ayetoro, Rose Well School, Isefun (2) Famous Land Seed private school, all in Lagos, have benefitted.

There’s also a boy who has been on scholarship in Ogun State through the foundation.” What has been her experience in the course of assisting indigent people? “It has been a receptive one. The community automatically turns out to be family of our NGO. We ensure a few are picked to become leaders and give reports. It has been interesting working with the people who are always willing and ready to work.”

On why child sexual abuse is still prevalent despite efforts, she says there are still so many people, who have turned deaf ears to the awareness, campaigns and orientation dished out on a daily basis. People who refused to obey the law till they are caught. It’s never an is- sue that can be over emphasized and so we will continue to preach the word and bring any one who faults to book.

She is also concerned about government policy for the girl child and the disabled. Commendable as it is, she still wants government to enforce these policies in every state and prioritize the young population. She wants better networking, continuity and sustainability of projects, more funds and strategic planning for non-governmental organizations.

On local and international support coming to NGOs in Nigeria, Clare says to a large extent, there has been great support locally. She hopes there can be a better and stronger networking and communication that can help disseminate information of funds availability or support as the case may be.

Ezeakacha, from Anambra State, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, a PGD in Mass Communication, a mini-MBA in non-profit leadership (at LBS) and an MSc in Information Technology. She started her career as an IT officer in KPMG, then transitioned into radio where she worked as a Radio Personality, producing and voicing jingles and political programmes.