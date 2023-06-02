Claire Rupio Reacts To Critics Over Dance Video

Christian Atsu’s wife, Claire-Rupio has responded to the criticisms trailing her dancing video barely four months after her husband’s demise.
In reaction to criticism, Claire took to her defence to state that the dance is a sort of coping strategy for her.
Claire explained that she cannot lose herself to her sorrows and dancing helps her deal with grief.
She wrote: “I am writing just to say a few things, yes I posted a dance video. Not because I am happy, but because I have to find a way to deal with my grief.
“I am not alone; I have 3 children to take care of by myself. I can’t lose myself because I need to be strong for them.
“And in Europe, you deal with mental health in a lot of ways, and dancing was always my passion. So, excuse me, but please just think before you write something or put it on YouTube. Thank you”