Claire Rupio Reacts To Critics Over Dance Video

Christian Atsu’s wife, Claire-Rupio has responded to the criticisms trailing her dancing video barely four months after her husband’s demise.

The grieving mother had taken to her social media page to share a video of herself dancing and vibing to Davido’s hit track, ‘Unavailable’.

However, this didn’t sit well with netizens as well as the viewers as they believed it isn’t the appropriate thing to do at this particular period of her life since her husband, Christian who had passed away during an earthquake in Turkey, is barely four months gone.

According to the report, he was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 54,000 people in both countries.