New Telegraph

June 3, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Claire Rupio Reacts…
Vinkmag ad

Claire Rupio Reacts To Critics Over Dance Video

Vinkmag ad

Christian Atsu’s wife, Claire-Rupio has responded to the criticisms trailing her dancing video barely four months after her husband’s demise.

The grieving mother had taken to her social media page to share a video of herself dancing and vibing to Davido’s hit track, ‘Unavailable’.
However, this didn’t sit well with netizens as well as the viewers as they believed it isn’t the appropriate thing to do at this particular period of her life since her husband, Christian who had passed away during an earthquake in Turkey, is barely four months gone.
It would be recalled that Christian Atsu passed away four months ago due to a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey, on February 6.
According to the report, he was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 54,000 people in both countries.

In reaction to criticism, Claire took to her defence to state that the dance is a sort of coping strategy for her.

Claire explained that she cannot lose herself to her sorrows and dancing helps her deal with grief.

She wrote: “I am writing just to say a few things, yes I posted a dance video. Not because I am happy, but because I have to find a way to deal with my grief.

“I am not alone; I have 3 children to take care of by myself. I can’t lose myself because I need to be strong for them.

“And in Europe, you deal with mental health in a lot of ways, and dancing was always my passion. So, excuse me, but please just think before you write something or put it on YouTube. Thank you”

 

Tags:

Read Previous

JUST-IN: Tinubu Promises Workers New Minimum Wages
Read Next

Subsidy: BBNaija’s Pere Berates Nigerian Politicians

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023