Claims Of Obasanjo, PANDEF Visit To Fubara False – Rivers Govt

The Rivers State government has dismissed as untrue the claims that that a delegation of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) paid a Solidarity Visit to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, in Government House on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

The Chief press secretary to the governor,

Nelson Chukwudi in a statement, said that there was no need for such visit, considering that Fubara has declared his readiness to comply with the Supreme Court ruling.

He said:”Governor has made it abundantly clear that he would comply and implement, to the fullest, the judgment of the Supreme Court on the political crisis in the State.

“There is also another planted by some people bent on causing chaos and anarchy in the State, alleging that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, paid a visit to the Governor in Government House, Port Harcourt.

“Ordinarily, we would not have responded to these spurious claims and obvious fake news on social media, but for the erroneous impression they may create on the minds of gullible and unsuspecting members of the public, and indeed, well-meaning Rivers people.

“For that reason, let it be clarified that there was no such visit by any delegation of PANDEF to Governor Fubara on the said date, neither did Chief Obasanjo visit him as claimed by our detractors.

“So, whatever the purveyors of the vexatious narratives are pushing on social media are only the imagination of enemies of the State, who do not want peace, good governance and even development that the present administration has been working hard to bequeath to the present and future generations.

“He has already initiated processes to ensure that orders of the Apex Court are implemented, but the Rivers State House of Assembly has refused to cooperate with the Governor to facilitate the resolution of all issues raised by the Court.”

