Ckay Speaks On His Collaboration Issues With BNXN

Nigerian singer, CKay has shed more light on his collaboration issues with colleague, BNXN.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, CKay stated that his 2023 hit song, ‘Hallelujah’ originally featured Seyi Vibez and BNXN but it was a version with Blaqbonez that was eventually released.

He explained that BNXN requested to be taken off from the song while Seyi Vibez’s management failed to clear up his verse.

When asked why BNXN demanded to drop his verse?, the 28-year-old singer stated that he didn’t know why BNXN demanded to be dropped from the song.

He said, “One thing I can tell you is that BNXN asked to be taken off the record (‘Hallelujah’). Why he asked to be taken off the record is a question you will have to ask him,”

CKay further said he doesn’t regret releasing the version with Blaqbonez, stressing that it was a hit.