CKay, Focalistic, Musa Keys, Others Join ‘Music For Wildlife’ Concert

Conservation group dedicated to protecting Africa’s wildlife and wild spaces, Wild Africa, has launched ‘Music for Wildlife’, a groundbreaking concert series that merges music and wildlife conservation on Trace Global Network TV channels and streaming platforms.

Wild Africa in a statement said this initiative brings together Africa’s top musical talent to raise awareness of and support for wildlife conservation in Africa.

The concert produced in collaboration with OAS1SONE would feature over 150 musicians, united by one urgent message: the need to protect Africa’s iconic wildlife and wild spaces now.

The co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Trace Group, Olivier Laouchez, said: “African artists are very powerful voices and can make the difference to raise awareness for better wildlife protection in Africa. Trace is proud to open its global network to host the Music for Wildlife shows that perfectly align with our values and initiatives.”

Africa, home to a quarter of the world’s biodiversity, faces enormous challenges, including poaching, habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, the illegal wildlife trade and climate change, all contributing to a drastic decline in wildlife populations. The WWF’s 2024 Living Planet Index reports that our wildlife populations have plunged by 76% over the last 50 years.

But there is hope. People are starting to care more deeply about the world around them – wanting to make a difference, to be heard. With this series, a powerful celebration of culture and conservation, we aim to reach over 350 million viewers in 190 countries and expose them to Africa’s amazing music and wildlife.

“We Nigerians love our music and culture, but where is the love for our wildlife? Because of habitat loss, poaching, deforestation and the illegal bushmeat trade, we risk losing them forever,” said CKay from Nigeria who is one of the artists featured in the series. “Let’s give our wildlife some space and some love.”

Airing weekly from July 2025 audiences will meet some of Africa’s finest musicians, including chart-topping stars such as CKay, Focalistic, Musa Keys, Kamo Mphela, Vinka, Feli Nandi, Shekhinah, Azawi, Joyous Celebration, and Zakes Bantwini. Each 24-minute concert will feature an engaging blend of recorded studio sessions, and captivating wildlife conservation content.

The Chief Executive Officer of Wild Africa, Peter Knights OBE, said: “Trace appeals to the youth, which is the future of Africa, and their passion will be vital for Africa to conserve the world’s most incredible wildlife and the natural foundation on which human life depends.”

From Cape Town to Lagos, Harare to Windhoek, artists are donating their talent and time to advocate against the threats facing wildlife. Through powerful performances and bold messages, these musicians are inspiring their fans to stand with them, take action, and reconnect with the wild spaces in our national parks.

“Africans should care about protecting wildlife. Wildlife and national parks create a lot of jobs in Africa, such as attracting tourists from across the world. Let’s use music and arts, to protect our amazing wildlife,” said South Africa’s Focalistic, one of the early pioneers of Amapiano, and a multi-award-winning rapper, singer-songwriter, and global superstar.

“Trace, a global powerhouse in African music and media, unites with top African artists and one of the world’s leading conservation organizations in a groundbreaking partnership to amplify the call for wildlife protection. This collaboration not only drives global awareness for Africa’s wildlife but also catapults African music and talent to millions worldwide,” said Jandre Louw, Founder and CEO of OAS1SONE.

According to IFAW President and CEO Azzedine Downes, “IFAW has long embraced music and the arts as a way to celebrate wildlife and acknowledge the critical importance of biodiversity across the globe. In recognizing its existence, we must also recognize its inherent vulnerability. We are immensely proud to work alongside partners as part of the ‘Music for Wildlife’ series, as we strive to achieve a world where both animals and people thrive together.”