CKay Exits Warner Music S’Africa, Teases New Era

Global Afrobeats star, Chukwuma Ekweani better known as CKay has officially concluded his recording agreement with Warner Music South Africa, marking the end of a defining era in his career.

The artist, known for his viral global hits “Love Nwantiti,” “Emiliana,” and others, confirmed that the decision not to renew his contract was mutual and strategic.

Speaking on the development, CKay said:

“Every journey has a beginning and an end, and my journey with Warner Music South Africa was a very important one, which I’m grateful for. Now it’s time for me to explore new energy and new horizons.”

With over 2 billion streams and a reputation for pushing Afrobeats into international lanes, CKay’s next move is highly anticipated.

Sources close to the artist suggest that a major announcement is imminent, and fans can expect a fresh wave of music and direction in the coming weeks.

