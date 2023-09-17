CJN To Swear-In 9 Court Of Appeal Justice Wednesday

…as Justice Augie retires from Supreme Court

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola will on Wednesday administer the oath of office on the newly appointed nine Justices of the Court of Appeal.

According to a statement by the Director of Press and Information in the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande, the Justices are Hannatu Azumi Laja-Balogun from Kaduna State, who was appointed a High Court Judge on 24th May 1999; Binta Fatima Zubairu from Kaduna State appointed a High Court Judge on 31st October 2001; and Peter Chudi Obiora from Anambra State, who was sworn-in as High Court Judge on 17th January 2005, respectively.

Others are Justices Okon Efreti Abang from Akwa Ibom State, who was appointed a High Court Judge on 22nd June 2009; Asma’u Musa Mainoma from Federal Capital Territory appointed High Court Judge on 1st February 2013; Lateef Adebayo Ganiyu from Oyo State, who became High Court Judge on 26th June 2014; and Jane Esienanwan Iyang from Cross River State, who was sworn-in as High Court Judge on 12th February 2015.

The rest are Justices Hadiza Rabiu Shagari from Sokoto State, who was elevation to the High Court Bench on 12th February 2015; and Paul Ahmed Bassi from Borno State, appointed to the High Court on 14th July 2017, respectively.

Meanwhile, Justice Amina Adamu Augie will formally retire from the Supreme Court Bench on Thursday, after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years on Sunday, 3rd September, 2023.

The valedictory court session in her honour was delayed because of the annual vacation of the Court which just ended on Friday, 15th September, 2023.

Justice Amina Augie was sworn in as Justice of the Supreme Court on 7th November 2016.

She graduated with a Second Class Upper Division in Law from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in 1977 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1978. With her retirement, the Court is now left with 11 Justices.