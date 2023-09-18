CJN to swear in 9 Appeal Court justices Wednesday as Augie retires from Supreme Court

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will on Wednesday administer the oath of office on the newly-appointed nine justices of the Court of Appeal. According to a statement by the Director of Press and Information, the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande, they are: Justices Hannatu Azumi Laja-Balogun from Kaduna State, who was appointed a High Court Judge on 24th May, 1999; Binta Fatima Zubairu from Kaduna State, appointed a High Court Judge on 31st October, 2001; and Peter Chudi Obiora from Anambra State, who was sworn-in as High Court Judge on 17th January, 2005, respectively.

Others are Justices Okon Efreti Abang from Akwa Ibom State, who was appointed a High Court Judge on 22nd June, 2009; Asma’u Musa Mainoma from Federal Capital Territory, appointed High Court Judge on 1st February, 2013; Lateef Adebayo Ganiyu from Oyo State, who became High Court Judge on 26th June, 2014; and Jane Esienanwan Inyang from Cross River State, who was sworn-in as High Court Judge on 12th February, 2015.

The rest are Justices Hadiza Rabiu Shagari from Sokoto State, who was elevated to the High Court on 12th February, 2015; and Paul Ahmed Bassi from Borno State, appointed to the High Court on 14th July, 2017, respectively.

Meanwhile, Justice Amina Adamu Augie will formally retire from the Supreme Court on Thursday, having attained the mandatory retirement age of 70 years on Sunday, 3rd September, 2023.

The valedictory court session in her honour was delayed because of the annual vacation of the Court which just ended on Friday, 15th September.

Amina Augie was sworn in as Justice of Supreme Court on 7th November, 2016.

She graduated with a Second Class Upper Division in Law from University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in 1977 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1978. With her retirement, the Court is now left with 11 justices.