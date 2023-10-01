CJN To Swear In 23 Judges Of Federal High Court

…Supreme Court to honour Justice Nweze in valedictory court session

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will on October 4 swear-in the newly appointed 23 Judges of the Federal High Court at the main courtroom of the Supreme Court in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Press and Information of the apex court, Dr Festus Akande.

The new Judges are Dipeolu Deinde Isaac from Ogun State; Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola from Ekiti State; Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu from Lagos State; Musa Kakaki from Kaduna State; Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige from Sokoto State; and Sharon Tanko Ishaya from Kebbi State, respectively.

Others are Salim Olasupo Ibrahim from Ogun State; Yilwa Hauwa Joseph from Gombe State; Wigwe-Oreh Chituru Joy from Rivers State; Owoeye Alexander Oluseyi from Kogi State; Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa from Benue State; Amina Aliyu Mohammad from Katsina State; Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi from Kwara State; Hauwa Buhari from Federal Capital Territory; and Aishatu Auta Ibrahim from Borno State.

Also on the list are Hussaini Dadan-Garba from Bauchi State; Ibrahim Ahmad Kala from Gombe State; Mashkur Salisu from Zamfara State; Onah Chigozie Sergius from Enugu State; Egbe Raphael Joshua from Bayelsa State; Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr. from Oyo State; Ekerete Udofot Akpan from Akwa Ibom State; and Ogazi Friday Nkemakonam from Ebonyi State.

Also, a valedictory Court session will be held on October 10, in honour of the late Justice Chima Centus Nweze at the main courtroom of the Supreme Court at 10:00 a.m.

According to Akande, “As customary, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola will preside over the session which will, among other things, feature the presentation of tributes by the Hon. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, and President of the Nigerian Bar Association, in honour of the departed Jurist”.

It will be recalled that Justice C.C. Nweze died on Saturday, 29th July 2023 in Abuja after a brief illness at the age of 64 years.

He was sworn in as Justice of the Supreme Court on 29 October 2014. He was born in Obollo, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State on 25th September 1958.

He attended St. John Cross Seminary, Nsukka from 1972 to 1977, emerging with a Distinction in the West African School Certificate Examination. He gained admission into the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus in 1979 where he graduated with a Degree in Law in 1983. In the same year, he represented the Law Faculty and, indeed, all Nigerian Law Faculties, at the Philip Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition in Washington DC, as the Chief Oraclist. His Lordship did his NYSC between 1984 and 1985 in Bauchi, after being called to the Nigerian Bar in 1984. He equally had his Doctorate Degree in Law from the same University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.