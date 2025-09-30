CJN To New SANS: Uphold Highest Standards Of Legal Practice

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, yesterday conferred the status of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), on 57 legal practitioners in the country. Administering the oath of office to the new ilk, the CJN urged them to uphold the highest standards of judicial practice.

The CJN equally called on the legislature to enact laws that would strengthen judicial independence, anti-corruption mechanisms and streamline court processes, even as she affirmed the Supreme Court’s unwavering commitment to reform, transparency, and judicial excellence.

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), on June 24, released the names of 57 approved legal practitioners for elevation to SAN status. The position of SAN is conferred as a mark of professional excellence upon legal practitioners who have demonstrated exceptional distinction either as advocates in the courts or as academics contributing significantly to the development of legal scholarship.

Speaking at the conferment ceremony, which also marked the commencement of the new legal year of the Supreme Court, Justice Kekere-Ekun told the new SANs that their recognition was a culmination of years of dedicated service, resolute commitment to the rule of law, and exceptional contributions to the legal profession.