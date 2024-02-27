CJN To New Justices: Expect more criticisms over your judgments

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, yesterday asked the 11 newly inaugurated justices of the Supreme Court to expect more criticism and verbal assaults over their judgements. Justice Ariwoola, who made the declaration yesterday after administering the oath on the justices, urged them to be guided by their conscience and guide and filter every thought.

The new justices are: Haruna Tsammani, Moore Adumein, Jummai Sankey, Chidiebere Uwa and Chioma Nwosu-Iheme. Others are Obande Ogbuinya, Stephen Adah, Habeeb Abiru, Jamilu Tukur, Abubakar Umar and Mohammed Idris. However, he said: “I have no doubt that you may have, at one time or the other, been confronted with some forms of criticisms or verbal assaults by litigants who have lost their cases.

“I want to assure you that more of such will come your way, especially as you now assume duties in the final court of the land where appellants’ expectations are often very high and infectious. “There is no way you can please human beings, especially litigants. That is what it is.” “I am, however, making it abundantly clear to your lordships, that the easiest way to fail in life is by trying to please everyone.

“The only deity you can fear, is the Almighty God. Once your judgment is in consonance with what God expects from you, and is also in accordance with the constitution, you should consider yourself the happiest and freest person on earth.”