CJN to Judges: Apply Constitution, Not Public Opinion to Decide Cases

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, yesterday called on judges to always apply the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not public opinion to decide any case brought before them.

The CJN consequently stressed that public opinion no matter how serious or weighty it might be, cannot override or supersede the constitution of the country. The CJN stated this in Abuja while inaugurating another batch of 23 judges for the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

He said that several vitriolic attacks are regularly heaped on the judiciary; but that it is crystal clear that public opinion, no matter how serious or weighty it might be, cannot override or supersede the constitution of the country which judges apply in deciding each case.

Nevertheless, the CJN explained that judicial officers still owe their conscience and the generality of the Nigerian masses, particularly those who are looking up to them, the great responsibility of good moral rectitude and acceptable conduct to uphold and consolidate the trust reposed in them.

He said: “The newly appointed judges of the Federal High Court have just taken the oath of office. This is a requirement prescribed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “By virtue of the oath you have just taken, you have, automatically, assumed new status and responsibilities in life.

A new blank page in the book of life has just been opened for you; and as it is with public office, especially the Judiciary, you are completely opened to daily public scrutiny. “The pen is right there in your hand to write whatever you desire to be the content of the new page that is now openly displayed in the public domain.

“Like I always say, even though judicial officers are not spirits or superhuman beings, so much impossible things are yet expected from them by the society. “I heartily rejoice with you on this very important and sensitive appointment, but at the same time, I sincerely sympathise with you for the landmines that are already laying on your paths in the course of your adjudication, especially if your conscience is at variance with your conduct.”