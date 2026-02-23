CJN To Inaugurate New S’Court Justice, Oyewole Feb 25

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat KekereEkun, will on February 25 swear-in the newly appointed Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Joseph Olubunmi Kayode Oyewole.

The inauguration is scheduled to hold at Courtroom Two, Supreme Court complex, Abuja, by 2pm The bench of the apex court had reduced recently with the retirement of some Justices upon attainment of the mandatory retirement age. Justice Oyewole, prior to his elevation had served as a Justice of the Court of Appeal and Presiding Justice of the Enugu Division.

His appointment was said to have underscored the commitment of the Nigerian judiciary to upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice, and strengthening the bench with experienced and dedicated jurists.

A statement yesterday by the Director of Information and Public Relations of the apex court, Dr Festus Akande, said the new Justice will bring his wealth of legal expertise and integrity to the apex court to further enhance its capacity to deliver fair and timely judgments.