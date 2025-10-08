CJN To CCT Chair: Don’t Compromise Your Office For Personal Gains

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, yesterday, called on the Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Justice Mainasara Umar, not to compromise the office for selfish interest. Justice Kekere-Ekun gave the charge yesterday in Abuja after she swore in the new tribunal chairman.

The CJN urged Umar to justify the confidence President Bola Tinubu reposed in him by providing principled and impartial leadership.

She urged him to be courageous in the discharge of his duties. Kekere-Ekun said the office Umar occupied “demands in its leadership a person of sound judgment, unshakable independence and the moral courage to do what is right, regardless of whose interests may be at stake.” According to her, the path ahead will not always be easy.

She said: “The cases that come before you may involve high stakes and sensitive issues touching upon the very soul of public trust. “I urge you to approach every matter with fairness and firmness, guided solely by the dictates of the law and the constitution.”

The CJN reminded the tribunal chairman that his ultimate loyalty is to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to the constitution and the cause of justice and not to any individual, group or authority.