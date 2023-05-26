New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cjn Swears In…

Cjn Swears In 39 More Judges For Election Petitions

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, yesterday swore in 39 additional judges to preside over the election petition tribunals currently sitting across the federation. The CJN, during the ceremony which took place at the Supreme Court, said the judges were found worthy to be appointed as additional members of tribunals that have been saddled with an “avalanche of petitions” trailing the 2023 general election.

Administering the oath on the newly appointed election petition tribunal judges, the CJN, instructed them to live above board and to submit to the sanctity of the rule of law in the discharge of their judicial functions. While stressing that the country needs peace “at this crucial phase”, he admonished them not to allow sentiment and public opinion to betray their sense of judgment.

He said: “You have just taken an oath that has not only imposed a course of upright moral undertaking on you but equally looped you with destiny.

Read Previous

18 Researchers Develop Prototype Innovations To Address Hunger, Poverty
Read Next

Stop Stealing Public Funds, Kwankwaso Tells Politicians

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023