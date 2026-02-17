The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Tuesday called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice to establish a uniform framework for enforcing its judgments across member states.

Justice Kekere-Ekun made this call in Abuja while receiving the President of the ECOWAS Court, Justice Ricardo Goncalves, and other judges of the regional court on a courtesy visit.

Speaking in a press statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Tobi Soniyi, the CJN advised the court to use its bilateral meetings on the status of judgments as a platform to design a standard enforcement mechanism that would apply uniformly within the ECOWAS.

She also encouraged the court’s judges to intensify engagement with relevant stakeholders in member countries to review and strengthen existing enforcement guidelines, with the aim of improving compliance.

Kekere-Ekun acknowledged concerns raised by the leadership of the ECOWAS Court regarding the reluctance of some member states to implement its decisions.

While recognising the importance of ensuring compliance with the court’s rulings, she noted that the responsibility for enforcing primarily rests with the Executive arm of government in each country.

Justice Kekere-Ekun commended the ECOWAS Court for what she described as its landmark and impactful judgments, particularly in advancing and protecting fundamental human rights within the sub-region.

She also pledged support for the court in the area of capacity building, offering collaboration through Nigeria’s National Judicial Institute (NJI) to enhance judicial training initiatives.

Earlier, Justice Goncalves explained that the delegation’s visit was aimed at seeking Nigeria’s support in strengthening the enforcement of the court’s judgments.

He expressed concern that about 80 per cent of the court’s decisions remain unenforced, citing lack of political will and other challenges as major obstacles.

Justice Goncalves urged Nigeria to take the lead in complying with the court’s rulings, arguing that stronger commitment from the country would encourage other ECOWAS member states to follow suit.

Also present at the meeting were Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria — Inyang Okoro, Adamu Jauro and Chioma Iheme Nwosu.