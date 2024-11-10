CJN, Sanusi, Fashola, Ajayi, others urge judges to uphold moral uprightness

Share

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi; former Lagos State governor, Mr Babatunde Fashola; Chaplain, Emmanuel Chapel Methodist Church, The Very Rev (Prof) Konyinsola Ajayi; former Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Liasu Jinadu andMasjid Al Furqan, Kano and former Special Adviser to the CBN Governor on non-interest banking, Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, have urged judges to uphold moral uprightness in the discharge of their duties.

They made the call at a public discourse on the intersection of ethics, morality and the law, aimed at fostering a just and peaceful society, organised by a nonprofit and faith-based organisation, Movement For Islamic Culture and Awareness (MICA) to celebrate the elevation of its Amir(Head), Justice Habeeb Abiru, as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. The discourse explored how the two Abrahamic faiths influence societal norms while examining the role of legal practitioners in navigating the relationship between morality and law, and positing that good morals and ethics require legal frameworks, with law evolving to support these standards. In her remarks, the Chairperson of the event, KekereEkun, noted that as a minister in the temple of justice, the lawyer’s commitment to justice involves upholding legal standards, while advancing principles that follow society’s ethical expectations. The CJN stated: “The influence of the true Abrahamic faith prevalent in our society, Islam and Christianity, has been instrumental in shaping these standards, impacting societal norms and laws, that the law supports with importance and resources. “The role of the legal practitioner within this framework merits particular attention.

The lawyer, often seen as both antagonist and protagonist in the pursuit of justice, must navigate a terrain where law, ethics and morality intersect. “This dual role requires balancing the scriptures of the law with ethical constitutions, often containing moral and legal questions that may seem at odds. As a minister in the temple of justice, the lawyer’s commitment to justice involves upholding legal standards, while advancing principles that follow society’s ethical expectations.” While acknowledging the courage, intelligence and moral uprightness of judges, she said it was unfortunate that there were a few “that have given us bad names.” However, she noted that the subjects of morality and justice are not limited to lawyers, as she called on Nigerians to demonstrate the change they desire to see in the nation.

