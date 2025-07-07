CJN Introduces Sweeping Reforms To Tackle Justice Delay

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), Justice Kudirat M.O. Kekere-Ekun, has introduced new policy measures to prevent unnecessary delays and disruptions in Nigeria’s judicial process.

In a circular dated June 16, 2025 (NJC/ CIR/HOC/II/898), the NJC instructed all Heads of Courts across the country to implement fresh guidelines addressing complaints over how petitions and case transfers are handled, particularly when such changes slow down or derail legal proceedings.

These changes stem from the NJC’s 108th Meeting on April 30, 2025, where numerous petitions involving judicial officers at federal and state levels were examined.

One key concern was that many cases, especially those transferred, often restart from scratch, leading to delays, lost or tampered evidence and even injustice.

To address this, the NJC directed that, “No transfers for advanced cases: Cases that have progressed significantly, especially those awaiting judgement, must not be reassigned, regardless of any petition or complaint.

“Judges who are transferred can now complete and deliver judgements in cases they’ve already heard, without needing special permission. “Filing a petition against a judge won’t automatically stop that judge from hearing a case. Each situation must be reviewed individually by the relevant Head of Court”.

Justice Kekere-Ekun emphasized that these measures were aimed at upholding judicial efficiency, preserve the integrity of the bench, and ensure fair justice despite mounting administrative and disciplinary issues within the judiciary.

Heads of Courts have been instructed to immediately circulate the circular to all judges. The National Industrial Court of Nigeria and several other courts have already acknowledged receipt.