CJN Honours Justice Ayoola At Valedictory Session

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Kudirat KekereEkun yesterday extolled the virtues of Supreme Court Justice Emmanuel Ayoola who died on August 20 aged 90.

At a special valedictory court session held in honour of the deceased, she said the departed touched lives. The CJN said: “We are here today to honour our late brother Justice Emmanuel Olayinka Ayoola who has profoundly touched our lives in diverse ways.

“Justice Emmanuel Olayinka Ayoola passed away peacefully in his sleep on 20th August 2024 at the age of 90 years. “We are not here to mourn but to celebrate the life and times of one of Nigeria’s most erudite and versatile jurists.

“Everything in life has its appointed time and season. There is a time to be born and there is a time to die. “This is a mandatory call of nature that we all shall answer at the appointed time.”

Justice Ayoola was born on October 27, 1933, in Ilesha, Osun State. He was admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on September 4, 1959, the same year he started his private legal practice in Ibadan.

