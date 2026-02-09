On Monday, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, appealed to judges across the federation to always and thoroughly assess evidence tendered before their courts before proceeding to judgment.

Justice Kekere-Ekun, who gave this charge at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Refresher Course for judges of the Lower Courts on the management of evidence in trial, cautioned that speed must not take the place of thoroughness, adding that each judge contributes daily to the image of the Nigerian judiciary.

She said, “Decisions made without explanation, or discretion exercised inconsistently, erode public trust and weaken the legitimacy of the court.

“The strength of our judiciary is measured not only by the brilliance of our judgments but by the fairness, integrity, and reliability of decisions delivered at the grassroots.

“When evidence is properly managed, justice becomes more accessible, judgements more durable, and public trust is reinforced.”

Describing the lower courts as the frontlines of justice delivery in the country, the CJN noted that for many Nigerians, “these courts are their first and most immediate encounter with the judiciary.

“Decisions made here not only resolve disputes; they shape public confidence in the judicial system, influence perceptions of fairness, and determine the credibility of justice in the eyes of citizens.

“The conduct of proceedings in the lower courts is often fast-paced, with crowded dockets and frequent challenges arising from unrepresented litigants and informally presented facts.

“In this context, careful and disciplined management of evidence is fundamental to the delivery of justice. Rushing proceedings, overlooking evidential gaps, or treating evidence as mere formalities can undermine both the authority of the trial court and public trust in judicial outcomes.

“Evidence is the foundation upon which every lawful decision rests. From the moment a witness enters the box, the trial judge must ensure that testimony is properly received, objections are duly addressed, and exhibits are clearly marked.

“Failure in these fundamentals not only risks errors at trial but can complicate appellate review. Modern cases increasingly involve electronic evidence, including mobile phone records, digital communications, and video materials.

“Judges must remain vigilant to ensure that such evidence is properly authenticated, relevant, and admissible, while maintaining the flexibility to avoid procedural rigidity that could obstruct justice.

“Beyond admissibility lies the critical duty of evaluation. The trial judge is the primary assessor of credibility and weight. Conflicts in testimony must be resolved with discernment; findings must flow logically from the evidence on record, and judgments must be clearly reasoned.

“The twin goals of efficiency and fairness remain the guiding principles for all trial judges.

“Patience, firmness, and judicial courtesy are indispensable virtues. Proceedings must be conducted without hostility, and ethical consistency must underpin every ruling.

“Decisions made without explanation, or Discretion exercised inconsistently erodes public trust and weaken the legitimacy of the court.

“I must also stress the importance of internal discipline and professional self-regulation. Judges must cultivate habits of careful record-keeping, thoughtful evaluation, and ethical decision-making, ensuring that the public perceives the judiciary as accountable, principled, and trustworthy.

“Transparent self-discipline is essential: it demonstrates that we not only uphold the law externally but also maintain high standards within the institution itself,” the CJN added.

In his welcome address, the administrator of the NJI, Justice Babatunde Adejumo, said the refresher course was designed to address the practical challenges faced daily by judges of the lower courts, where case volumes are high, and the demand for timely and effective justice is constant.

“The focus of this programme is both deliberate and fundamental. Evidence lies at the heart of adjudication, and the quality of justice delivered by any court is directly linked to how evidence is received, managed, and evaluated.

“This course is therefore structured to strengthen judicial capacity in maintaining effective control of proceedings while upholding the constitutional requirements of a fair hearing.

“The sessions and training methodologies have been carefully designed to provide practical, experience-based solutions to challenges commonly encountered in trial courts,” the NJI Administrator stated.