CJN Bemoans High Rate Of Electricity-Related Deaths, Accidents, Pledges Intervention

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Kudirat Kekere – Ekun yesterday bemoaned the incessant deaths and accidents in the electricity sector, pledging the judiciary’s intervention.

She recalled that in 2024 alone, 112 electricity related deaths involving Nigerians were recorded along with 95 others who suffered various degrees of injuries the same year.

The CJN said these at the 2025 National Seminar on Regulations in the Electricity Power Sector organised for judicial officers in the country by the National Judicial Institute (NJI). Justice Kekere-Ekun said the judiciary must take a proactive stance in enforcing safety regulations in the electricity sector.

According to her, operators who fail to comply with safety reforms in the sector will be held accountable, with victims and their families accorded the justice they deserve.

She said: “The safety of our citizens must never be treated as incidental— it is a legal and moral imperative. I am confident that this Seminar has been designed with these urgent needs in mind.

“This seminar is of immense significance, building upon the fruitful discussions initiated during a similar engagement last year, where I had the privilege of delivering the welcome address at the Seminar for Justices of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

“The reforms introduced by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Fifth Alteration Act) 2023 and the Electricity Act, 2023 were thoroughly examined, with a view to appreciating the role of the judiciary in navigating the evolving legal framework of our electricity supply industry.

“Today, as we gather once again, we deepen that discourse under the timely and compelling theme: “Navigating the Dynamics of Nigeria’s Evolving Electricity Sector. “The Nigerian electricity sector stands at a crucial inflection point.

It is undergoing a significant transformation driven by decentralised renewable energy innovations, increased investments in off-grid and solar mini-grid solutions, and the emergence of a dual electricity market framework.”

